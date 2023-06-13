Spokes Bike Breakfast
Spokes Bike Breakfast is back after a gap since 2019 because of Covid. The event begins at 7.45am and there will be speeches from the Transport Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, Infrasisters representative Kirsty Lewin, and perhaps Dave du Feu of Spokes. The morning is bike centred but accompanied by free rolls, coffee and tea. The event takes place at the City Chambers and there is an opportunity to have your bike chain degreased by Edinburgh Bike Coop, bike security registration advice from Police Scotland and a wide range of stalls and attractions.
Some dates for your diary
The council’s Licensing Committee meets today and is expected to approve some parades in Edinburgh in September – the Baton of Hope on 26 June 2023, March for Scottish Independence and EU Membership on 2 September 2023, Edinburgh Riding of the Marches on 10 September 2023 and ELX Parade on 16 September 2023. ELX is an event when the city will be filled with Lindy Hop and Swing dancing..
Edinburgh Taxi Outing
Today watch out for balloon covered taxis and water pistols as the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing takes to the city’s streets today heading for the coast.
It is always a lot of fun for those involved and also for bystanders – but beware if you stand in the way of the passengers in the taxis you are likely to get soaked.
The Edinburgh Partnership Board and the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board both meet today
There is a meeting this afternoon of the Edinburgh Partnership Board which meets every two months – and curiously the meeting is not being held in the City Chambers, but in Corstorphine in the Astoria Centre.
Last time they met there were representatives of bodies such as NHS Lothian, Viewpoint Housing Association, Police Scotland, the Chair of the Edinburgh Association of Community Councils, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and The University. All political group leaders are also invited.
Read the minutes of the previous meeting here.
At 10am this morning the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) meets at the City Chambers. One of the items on the agenda is to appoint a Chief Officer for the EIJB and the Health and Social Care Partnership. The council had appointed an interim Chief Officer, but he has since resigned following criticism over the level of salary he would earn for the part-time post.
Merchiston wins STEM Nation Award
Merchiston Castle School has been awarded the prestigious STEM Nation Award by Education Scotland recognising its commitment to effective practice in STEM education. Merchiston is the first independent school to win the award. Consisting of five key elements; Leadership in STEM, STEM family and community learning; Employability and STEM partnerships, STEM curriculum and learner progression…
Police appeal – escaped prisoner may be in Edinburgh
Police Scotland is appealing for any information that could help to trace Sean McGovern, a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly. He was reported missing to police around 10pm on Sunday, 11 June, 2023. It’s believed that McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area and the public are being asked not to approach…
Leith Festival – Ghosts of North Leith
Citadel Arts Group’s twelfth foray into Leith Festival is an exploration of the atmospheric North Leith Burial Ground. Their playwrights’ workshop considered what lies beneath the Coburg Street cemetery and found a number of big characters interred in this small cemetery. Seven members of Citadel’s group of older writers each chose to research the story…
NT Art Month launched
The inaugural NT Art Month has now opened officially and runs until 30 June. Guests toured the galleries and wine bars involved in the event, and photos of the opening evening by Edinburgh photographer Duncan McGlynn are below. The galleries taking part include: &Gallery, Dundas StreetBirch Tree Gallery, Dundas StreetHarvey & Woodd, Dundas StreetHeriot Gallery,…
Housing provider strengthens team with senior appointment
Bield appoints Chief Operating Officer to drive next stage of growth A Scottish housing provider has appointed its first Chief Operating Officer to assist with the roll out of its new corporate strategy. With her support and guidance, Debbie Collins will assist Bield Housing and Care to make positive contributions to its people, homes and…
City pals launch Dubai business venture
Two Edinburgh pals have linked up to launch a global recruitment agency in Dubai. Calum White and Jamie Clayton have joined forces to set up White & Clayton Recruitment, initially focusing on food, manufacturing and consumer goods (FMCG), tech and finance as they place the best talent around the world. The duo are good friends…