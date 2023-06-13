Spokes Bike Breakfast

Spokes Bike Breakfast is back after a gap since 2019 because of Covid. The event begins at 7.45am and there will be speeches from the Transport Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, Infrasisters representative Kirsty Lewin, and perhaps Dave du Feu of Spokes. The morning is bike centred but accompanied by free rolls, coffee and tea. The event takes place at the City Chambers and there is an opportunity to have your bike chain degreased by Edinburgh Bike Coop, bike security registration advice from Police Scotland and a wide range of stalls and attractions.

Spokes Bike Breakfast 2019

Some dates for your diary

The council’s Licensing Committee meets today and is expected to approve some parades in Edinburgh in September – the Baton of Hope on 26 June 2023, March for Scottish Independence and EU Membership on 2 September 2023, Edinburgh Riding of the Marches on 10 September 2023 and ELX Parade on 16 September 2023. ELX is an event when the city will be filled with Lindy Hop and Swing dancing..

Edinburgh Taxi Outing

Today watch out for balloon covered taxis and water pistols as the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing takes to the city’s streets today heading for the coast.

It is always a lot of fun for those involved and also for bystanders – but beware if you stand in the way of the passengers in the taxis you are likely to get soaked.

The 74th Edinburgh Taxi Drivers’ Outing on 14 June 2022 from Edinburgh Zoo to Archerfield Walled Garden PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Edinburgh Partnership Board and the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board both meet today

There is a meeting this afternoon of the Edinburgh Partnership Board which meets every two months – and curiously the meeting is not being held in the City Chambers, but in Corstorphine in the Astoria Centre.

Last time they met there were representatives of bodies such as NHS Lothian, Viewpoint Housing Association, Police Scotland, the Chair of the Edinburgh Association of Community Councils, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and The University. All political group leaders are also invited.

At 10am this morning the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) meets at the City Chambers. One of the items on the agenda is to appoint a Chief Officer for the EIJB and the Health and Social Care Partnership. The council had appointed an interim Chief Officer, but he has since resigned following criticism over the level of salary he would earn for the part-time post.

