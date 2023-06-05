Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is lead sponsor of the local Footsteps Perfect 10 Fundraising event.

Aiming to raise £10,000, with ten teams of ten people taking part in a dancing session where each person hopes to dance 10,000 steps, the funds will be donated to ten different local charities chosen by the event’s business sponsors.

As lead sponsor, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has nominated the RNLI as its beneficiary charity, with other charities such as Fife Gingerbread, nominated by Innes Johnston Solicitors, the Trussell Trust Foodbank & St Serfs Parish Church nominated by Bay Travel, and Alzheimer Scotland and the Brain Tumour Trust, nominated by Tom Courts Butchers in Burntisland.

The event is taking place at 10am on Saturday 10 June in Pettycur’s Images Suite.

The event has been organised by Rhona McFarlane, who teaches at Mind + Body Studio in Kirkcaldy, a Fitness & Beauty Studio which also offers dance classes.

Rhona said: “Not long now until the big day. Images is the perfect venue and I am indebted to Pettycur Bay for their sponsorship and support of this event – it is very much appreciated. We have had a great deal of interest in it and have ten amazing teams ready to take part. It will be a full-on day of fun and fitness for all involved. We expect the challenge to take around two and a half hours to complete.

“We have a Go Fund Me page called Perfect 10 for donations and we are just a few pounds away from our £10k target. We also have an incredible raffle which has raised nearly £2k already. Tickets will be on sale on the day at Pettycur Bay.”

Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park said: “It’s our pleasure to sponsor this fantastic fundraising event. We will help keep those participating going with plenty of refreshments. We wish them all the very best in completing the challenge. There are some really deserving charities going to benefit from this event, and Rhona is to be commended for putting so much hard work into it.”

Pettycur Bay has been publicising the event by displaying Rhona’s special posters and it has been shared on the park’s social media channels.

To contact Rhona email info@mindandbodystudio.co.uk

The full list of charities which will benefit from the event is as follows:

RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) – nominated by Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

JDRF – nominated by Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors

The Trussell Trust Foodbank and St Serfs Parish Church -nominated by Bay Travel Coaches Ltd

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young people – nominated by SFM Electrical, Mo the painter and Fully Fitted Wardrobes

Cottage family Centre -nominated by Susan McGill Designs

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland – nominated by Fife Creamery

Fife Gingerbread – nominated by Innes Johnston Solicitors

Scottish Hazards – nominated by Michael’s Story

SCIAF Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund – nominated by the Sign Company.

Alzheimer Scotland & The Brain Tumour Charity – nominated by Tom Courts, Burntisland Butchers

www.pettycur.co.uk

