Stellar Monarchs bosses woke on Saturday to criticism on social media from fans disappointed with the performance of their team in the 51-39 home defeat to arch rivals Glasgow Tigers.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, admitted: “We let too many points slip away.”

It was Monarchs’ third straight home league loss to the Ashfield men, sponsored by Allied Vehicles, but misfiring Monarchs went into Heat 14 with a possible chance of taking something from the match.

Lasse Fredriksen came down when in close proximity with Claus Vissing for the lead and referee Seth Perkin’s decision to exclude the Norwegian ended the home hopes.

Harkess added: “We haven’t been good enough. I didn’t think that the referee made a very good decision in Heat 14.”

The standout Monarch was guest Richie Worrall and his only defeat was to Chris Harris in Heat 11 and the other guest, Lewis Kerr, won Heat 4 and put in plenty of effort all night.

A Monarchs spokesman said: “Tigers all performed well and showed a toughness as well as quality which was lacking in most of the home men. Harris, Brennan, Vissing, Basso and Complin all had as good meetings.”

One bright moment for Monarchs’ fans came when Josh Pickering (pictured) confirmed he is now on the road to fitness and might be back in action soon.

