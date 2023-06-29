Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has opened its 32-seat terrace – an oasis in the heart of the city – to greet the summer season.

With views of the Edinburgh skyline over St James Quarter, the space offers a sought after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and culinary offering.

Alex Winter, General Manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh: “Duck & Waffle is the go-to destination for summer in Edinburgh. There’s nothing better than celebrating on the terrace with an exceptional cocktail and a group of friends.

“Duck & Waffle is always about savouring the flavours of the season in a lively and captivating ambience, and now our guests can do so with breathtaking views over Edinburgh.”

Featuring a unique alfresco culinary and cocktail experience, Duck & Waffle is capturing the essence of summer with seasonal cocktails and snacks. Highlights from the Terrace Menu include refreshing new libations like The Main Squeeze made with Bombay Sapphire, freshly muddled lemons, grapefruit bitters, and mint, the Fire Quacker, made with Patron Silver, chilli, coriander, lime, sugar and soda, and other specialty hits like the Watermelon-Basil Caipiroska, Strawberry-Lemongrass Smash, and more.

Also new on the menu is an artful selection of Tacos, sure to satisfy the summer cravings. Choices include: Duck Barbacoa with avocado and salsa taquero, Tuna Tostada with crispy onion, lime and jalapeño salsa, Cauliflower Tinga with slaw, coriander, spring onion and red chilli or Grilled Fish with tomatillo salsa, lime, red onion and coriander – perfect for sampling and sharing. Rounding out the menu are fresh oysters, a colourful summer salad, and the light and savoury Steamed Scottish Mussels.

Guests can enjoy the terrace experience throughout the day or night – for a cocktail before dining, a nightcap under the stars, or an impromptu get-together with friends or family. Situated just off the restaurant’s signature wrap-around bar and lounge, the terrace is ideal for intimate events or corporate gatherings – available for party bookings of up to 50 guests.

Reservations: Duck & Waffle Edinburgh Terrace is open daily (weather dependent). No reservations necessary – walk-ins welcome. Seating is based on availability.

For more information on the restaurant visit: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh



Hours of Operation

Monday – Wednesday: 9am – 12am

Thursday – Friday: 9am – 1am

Saturday: 8am – 1am

Sunday: 8am – 12am

