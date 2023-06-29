Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has opened its 32-seat terrace – an oasis in the heart of the city – to greet the summer season.
With views of the Edinburgh skyline over St James Quarter, the space offers a sought after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and culinary offering.
Alex Winter, General Manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh: “Duck & Waffle is the go-to destination for summer in Edinburgh. There’s nothing better than celebrating on the terrace with an exceptional cocktail and a group of friends.
“Duck & Waffle is always about savouring the flavours of the season in a lively and captivating ambience, and now our guests can do so with breathtaking views over Edinburgh.”
Featuring a unique alfresco culinary and cocktail experience, Duck & Waffle is capturing the essence of summer with seasonal cocktails and snacks. Highlights from the Terrace Menu include refreshing new libations like The Main Squeeze made with Bombay Sapphire, freshly muddled lemons, grapefruit bitters, and mint, the Fire Quacker, made with Patron Silver, chilli, coriander, lime, sugar and soda, and other specialty hits like the Watermelon-Basil Caipiroska, Strawberry-Lemongrass Smash, and more.
Also new on the menu is an artful selection of Tacos, sure to satisfy the summer cravings. Choices include: Duck Barbacoa with avocado and salsa taquero, Tuna Tostada with crispy onion, lime and jalapeño salsa, Cauliflower Tinga with slaw, coriander, spring onion and red chilli or Grilled Fish with tomatillo salsa, lime, red onion and coriander – perfect for sampling and sharing. Rounding out the menu are fresh oysters, a colourful summer salad, and the light and savoury Steamed Scottish Mussels.
Guests can enjoy the terrace experience throughout the day or night – for a cocktail before dining, a nightcap under the stars, or an impromptu get-together with friends or family. Situated just off the restaurant’s signature wrap-around bar and lounge, the terrace is ideal for intimate events or corporate gatherings – available for party bookings of up to 50 guests.
Reservations: Duck & Waffle Edinburgh Terrace is open daily (weather dependent). No reservations necessary – walk-ins welcome. Seating is based on availability.
For more information on the restaurant visit: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh
Hours of Operation
Monday – Wednesday: 9am – 12am
Thursday – Friday: 9am – 1am
Saturday: 8am – 1am
Sunday: 8am – 12am
Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Josh Ginnelly has played his last game for Hearts. The English-born striker, who made 61 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Gorgie club after joining in 2021, will not be returning. A Hearts spokesman confirmed: “His contract expired last month and, despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he…
Continue Reading Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Advertising mistakes known about for months before councillors alerted
Mistakes in the statutory advertising of Edinburgh’s active travel plans by a contractor put to the public for feedback were discovered more than three months before city councillors were alerted. In April the council revealed that “errors” had been made in a consultation on making Spaces for People schemes permanent. The errors meant the consultation…
Continue Reading Advertising mistakes known about for months before councillors alerted
Photographer Greg Gorman at the Royal Scots Club
Greg Gorman is known for his stark honest portraits of the most famous and infamous faces from the worlds of entertainment, arts, sport and music. His images have intrigued the viewer from the onset of his career. “A photograph is most successful when it doesn’t answer all the questions”. Greg Gorman The American photographer’s portraits…
Continue Reading Photographer Greg Gorman at the Royal Scots Club
Royal visit – temporary road closures
Temporary road closures will be in place next week across Edinburgh’s city centre, as the city prepares to host the major ceremonial event when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland on Wednesday 5 July. The King will be presented with the Scottish Crown Jewels at a national…
Council refuses planning for water tower to be used as holiday let
Edinburgh councillors have blocked plans for a rural water tower to be used as a holiday let, arguing it could instead be used as permanent housing. Using the new planning policy which gives local authorities greater powers to turn down short-term let (STL) applications, it was argued that any economic benefit from the use would…
Continue Reading Council refuses planning for water tower to be used as holiday let
Businesses profit from trip to the UK’s largest space event
Six Fife based businesses visited the annual Space-Comm Expo with some help from Fife Council’s Trade Development Programme. It’s the first time that the businesses, including Semefab, Eurospray, Raytheon, Fifab, Cerebral Ape and Contract Solutions, have visited this significant event dedicated to showcasing the significant commercial opportunities available within an industry worth £14.8 billion to…
Continue Reading Businesses profit from trip to the UK’s largest space event