Josh Ginnelly has played his last game for Hearts. The English-born striker, who made 61 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Gorgie club after joining in 2021, will not be returning.

A Hearts spokesman confirmed: “His contract expired last month and, despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he has decided his future lies elsewhere.”

The Tynecastle club have wished Ginnelly well with his next move but it does leave a gap to be filled as Hearts aim to finish third in the Premiership and compete in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Many supporters were keen to see the popular player in a maroon jersey next season and Ginnelly posted on social media that it had been a tough decision to make.

The 26-year-old from Nuneaton added: “I’ve made friends for life in the teammates that I’ve met along the way and it’s been an absolute pleasure to have played alongside you all.”

He thanked the staff who coached him through injuries and helped him through one of the toughest times of my career.

Ginnelly (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) started his career in the Aston Villa youth system before joining Shrewsbury Town, Burnley, Walsall and then moving to Hearts where he scored 13 goals in 41 appearances last term.

And he formed a great partnership with Lawrence Shankland.

Meanwhile, congratulations to Ciara Grant who has been picked to represent Ireland at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 26-year-old Hearts midfielder from Letterkenny, County Donegal, has made 26 appearances for the Jambos after moving from Rangers.

