The 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing takes place on Tuesday leaving from the Zoo Car Park around 10 and heading to the coast.

Taxi driver Neil White has been a cabbie for 16 years, and ever since he got his own taxi he has volunteered on the Taxi Outing.

On Tuesday morning early he is transporting Murray Gray (10) and his Mum and Dad, Karen and Stuart, from their home in Corstorphine to Edinburgh Zoo where the judging will take place.

He had warned us that often the last balloon is not put on the car until the early hours of the morning.

He and his son, Kenny were in the middle of blowing up around 100 or more City Cabs balloons in red, gold and black. In the past Neil has used a net to secure the balloons, but this year he has a new system – he is using string to make a grid over the taxi and tying the balloons to that.

He also had to get to a garage at some point to have the back window removed so that it can be used for the dreaded water pistols. And he has four of those with a barrel of water in the cab for refilling the pistols en route – oh and some water-filled balloon

Neil said: “The kids have a nice day out. It is an outing for us drivers too – we always have a bit of fun between us. We used to play football together – and a human version of table football as well.

“City Cabs and Central as well as some private hire cars are taking part in the outing. I am really looking forward to it.”

