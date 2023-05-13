Kyle Bickley (pictured) powered to ten points but he was unable to prevent Workington beating Stellar Monarchs Academy 53-37 in the National Development League in Cumbria.

Top scorer for the home side on their new track was Connor Bailey with 13 points and Monarchs manager, Scott Wilson, said he was disappointed with the result.

He added: “We’ve set ourselves higher standards than that this season.” He thanked the travelling supporters.

Meanwhile, Kent host Berwick Bullets in the National Development League on Sunday at noon while the British Youth Championship is at Glasgow at 2pm.

Like this: Like Loading...