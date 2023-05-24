Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is already well known for all types of live entertainment, and now their partner business, Leven Beach Holiday Park is getting in on the act too, under the stewardship of manager, Sylvia Cunningham.
The Park, which has its own Estuary Restaurant and Lounge, suitable for all types of functions and events, has put together a calendar of events over the summer months open to everyone, and not just those staying on the park.
Proceedings kicked off with Bingo, plus a Northern Soul Disco, followed by a Kids’ Fancy Dress Party with prizes for the best dressed Prince and Princess.
Other events include an Abba Glam Disco and a Benidorm Party, along with several karaoke nights, a craft fair, quiz nights, and Leven’s very own talent contest “Leven’s Got Talent”. Sylvia is also offering up and coming acts a chance to perform and hone their craft, including singers Lily, Carla, and mother and son duo, Theresa and Dean Mason.
The events are all free to attend and open to all.
Sylvia, who is from Leven and has been at the park for the past ten years, said: “People, including locals, think that this park is private but it’s not the case – everyone is welcome. l I have very much enjoyed putting together this calendar of events, and I hope that there is something for everyone, whether you are a quizzer, enjoy live music, or want to take the microphone yourself.
“We are happy to give new acts a chance and invite local performers to get in touch. Most of them I find through social media or word of mouth. I will see if I can find a slot for them over the next few months, and even into the autumn.
“Our Estuary Lounge is the perfect venue, it has plenty of space. We want to reach out and invite local people to come in and attend these events too, especially the “Leven’s Got Talent”. We are confident that there are many talented locals out there.”
