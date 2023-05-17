This was the ideal place to go for a weekend with the grandchildren – not too far to travel, and loads to do when we got there.

This is a family run business started in 1990, and it is still going strong. Morton of Pitmilly is close to Kingsbarns in Fife and just 10 minutes’ drive from St Andrews. The resort has a mix of four and five star self-catering accommodation and recently won the Scottish Thistle Award for Scotland’s best self-catering accommodation experience of 2022/23.

The properties vary in size from houses for couples to large family accommodation for 8 guests. You can research what’s on offer on their website and investigate prices and availability well in advance of your stay. Prior to your arrival, a detailed pack of information about the resort and all it has to offer, will be sent to you.

Without prior and more detailed knowledge, Morton of Pitmilly may seem to be in the higher price range for the self-catering market. However, when you arrive and experience the extensive and quality facilities offered, you will understand the price tag.

Stay – On arrival you can access your accommodation without having to even check in at reception. (This is great if you have tired and fretful children in tow.) All the houses are well-equipped and have modern kitchens with integrated appliances including a dishwasher, sociable dining areas as well as comfy beds and sofas.

Some of the larger properties have washing machines but there is also a laundry on site. And there is a shop with ready meals and wine, gin from the local distillery, as well as a small stock of essentials that we all seem to forget. There is a hamper service which can be arranged in advance. The resort takes pride in promoting local produce and sells eggs from their own hens. Going forward they are setting up a community garden and will use the crops grown there in the shop and at events, so increasing their sustainability.

Play – there is a wide range of activities, both indoor and outdoor, including a gym, tennis, billiards, pool, darts, boules, a putting green, a small football pitch and a play area for younger children. All activities can be booked in advance and the majority of them can be used at no cost.

The site is dog friendly, and an exercise area is available for our furry friends, at a small charge. The trails around the resort are peaceful and pretty. If you don’t want to watch TV there’s a large selection of DVDs which are offered free, and Wi-Fi is available, but streaming can take a little time. There’s a lot to do on site with golf and award-winning beaches within easy reach.

Relax – You can access a range of spa treatments and there is a fantastic swimming pool within the complex. Take a moment to sit peacefully in the courtyard garden and many of the houses have secluded patios to chill out and just enjoy the view.

There are plans to expand and provide facilities for wellbeing and yoga retreats as a well as team-building events and an increased offering for wedding parties. Recently a pop-up coffee shop and outdoor meeting point has been introduced. You can see how it is all progressing by visiting the website.

All in all a wonderful place to stay, play and relax as a family, with friendly and helpful staff for whom nothing is too much trouble.

