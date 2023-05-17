Residents in Midlothian are being asked to name the council’s new superfast pothole machine which is reducing repair time from half a day to 30 minutes.
Midlothian Council’s new 13 tonne JCB Pothole Pro has been described as a ‘magnificent beast’ and is being hailed as a game changer in the battle to fix damaged roads in the county. Edinburgh council already has one of these machines known locally as the Pothole Killer.
The local authority has launched a competition asking people to come up with a name for the machine.
Early suggestions on social media include Pat BenaTAR, Phil McCracken, Sir Filly Connolly and Holey Willoughby and Fill Schofield.
A video showing the machine, which is expected to allow the roads team to fill in 1,000 potholes in the next six months, in action has also been launched alongside the competition.
Cllr Dianne Alexander, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for roads, said: “This is a magnificent beast of a machine that the roads team tell me can do a repair in 30 minutes that could otherwise take half a day using conventional methods.
“These repairs are not temporary fixes that will last only a week or two, these are permanent solutions that will last the lifetime of the road.”
The Pothole Pro was bought as part of a £780,000 programme to replace outdated roads machinery with the council pledging £12.5million of capital investments in road repairs over the next five years.
Other names suggested by members of the public so far in the competition include The Tarminator, Hole in Wonder, and About Bl@#dy Time.
Entries will be considered between now and 30 May with the new name to be announced after the competition closing date.
by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Cook stars as Brummies humbled in the Midlands
Stellar Monarchs turned on a powerful display to finish 18-point victors over Birmingham Brummies to record their first league win of the season. Monarchs crossed he line first in 11 of the 15 races and manager John Campbell said: “I am very pleased with the excellent display. There was good scoring throughout showing what we…
Continue Reading Cook stars as Brummies humbled in the Midlands
Channel swim record attempt for two charity causes
An elite team of international swimmers, led by Edinburgh-based, world champion and Olympic silver medallist, Dan Wallace, are aiming to swim the English Channel in record time, in a bid to raise £10 for every metre swam, in support of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and Cancer Research UK. The team will be swimming the 33 kilometres…
Continue Reading Channel swim record attempt for two charity causes
Relaxing at Morton of Pitmilly is highly recommended
This was the ideal place to go for a weekend with the grandchildren – not too far to travel, and loads to do when we got there. This is a family run business started in 1990, and it is still going strong. Morton of Pitmilly is close to Kingsbarns in Fife and just 10 minutes’…
Continue Reading Relaxing at Morton of Pitmilly is highly recommended
Tour guides will have to pay increased charges for visits to graveyard
Edinburgh tour guides will have to pay increased charges to the council to take groups into graveyards after an effort to bring in donations failed to raise enough cash. The City of Edinburgh Council currently charges tour companies which visit cemeteries an annual £90 registration fee to meet the cost of “expensive ongoing conservation and…
Continue Reading Tour guides will have to pay increased charges for visits to graveyard
Poet and performer Ellen Renton’s debut photography exhibition opens
A new exhibition by Edinburgh artist Ellen Renton, inspired by the instamatic poetry of the influential Scottish poet Edwin Morgan, is opening in Scotland’s capital this week. IF YOU’VE SEEN IT, YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT is a collection of poetry and photography created by poet, performer, and theatre maker Ellen Renton. This is her debut exhibition combining these two artforms and…
Continue Reading Poet and performer Ellen Renton’s debut photography exhibition opens
Heady numbers as Caorunn gin sales continue to rise
Remnants of winter clung to the mountain tops as the train cruised north from Edinburgh towards Aviemore, the pockets of white snow contrasting sharply against the clear blue sky. The River Spey also sparkled in the spring sunshine as we entered the atmospheric station in the heart of the town. Onwards via taxi to our…
Continue Reading Heady numbers as Caorunn gin sales continue to rise