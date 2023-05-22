Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for missing schoolboy, 13-year-old Kai Robertson.
He was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area around 1.35pm today Monday 22 May 2023 where police have now begun a search.
He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing pair of shorts, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter.
Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “Kai is highly vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Kai and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or, who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1873 of 22 May, 2023.
Overcoming MS hold community event
The global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity Overcoming MS brought together Scottish people with MS in Scotland as part of its Pop-Up Circles tour on Sunday. With a community event in Edinburgh and four other Circles for people to join across Scotland, the charity invited anyone interested in finding out how to live a full and…
West Lothian: Unions hit out at school cuts
Teaching unions have warned that changes to budgeting rules designed to “empower” head teachers will in fact force them to make severe cuts to their schools The EIS has accused councillors of “passing the buck” for education cuts onto head teachers, forcing them to make tough decisions on providing education with reduced funds for all schools…
Continue Reading West Lothian: Unions hit out at school cuts
Network Rail ‘dragging feet’ over plans to open abandoned railway for active travel
Councillor criticises stalling of plans to connect the old Piershill to Powderhall line with the city’s paths network. The old line which traverses Leith has been derelict since freight stopped collecting compacted refuse from the Powderhall Waste Transfer Station, which was demolished in 2019, with the site now being redeveloped with new homes. Connecting the Piershill to…
Continue Reading Network Rail ‘dragging feet’ over plans to open abandoned railway for active travel
Hearts going to Ibrox to cause ‘problems’ for Rangers
One word sums up a major plus in the short time during which Steven Naismith has been in interim charge of Hearts, character. Hearts battled back from losing Peter Haring to a red card to draw at St Mirren and then the Men in Maroon stunned Aberdeen but coming from behind to snatch a 2-1…
Continue Reading Hearts going to Ibrox to cause ‘problems’ for Rangers
Edinburgh College holding an Open Day for new students this weekend
Edinburgh College welcomes prospective students to the Sighthill Campus to show its facilities to those thinking of starting a course in August 2023. The open day will allow people considering a course there to find out about the various subjects they can study, as well as see first-hand what it’s like to study at the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh College holding an Open Day for new students this weekend
Care home provides peace of mind with healthcare initiative
Edinburgh care home committed to improving the lives of elderly residents An Edinburgh care home has ensured the wellbeing of its elderly residents by organising visits from a local GP twice weekly. The initiative has ensured that residents at Cramond Residence have access to healthcare on a private basis to help them with accessibility and…
Continue Reading Care home provides peace of mind with healthcare initiative