Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for missing schoolboy, 13-year-old Kai Robertson.

He was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area around 1.35pm today Monday 22 May 2023 where police have now begun a search.

He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing pair of shorts, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “Kai is highly vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Kai and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or, who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1873 of 22 May, 2023.

!st year secondary schoolboy missing from Parkgrove Crescent Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

