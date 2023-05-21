Police Scotland are appealing for information following a crash on the Edinburgh city by-pass.



The incident happened around 12.30 pm on Sunday, 21 May, 2023 on the A720 westbound between the Millerhill junction and Sheriffhall roundabout.



The driver of a dark Blue BMW SUV struck a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger on a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle, and then failed to stop.



Police Constable Stewart Logan of Road Policing Unit said: “The 51-year-old male motorcyclist and 33-year-old female pillion passenger were left badly shaken, but did not require medical treatment. They were knocked into the side of a passing caravan, resulting in them falling onto the roadway. The driver towing the caravan stopped and assisted.



“There will likely be some damage to the near side body panels of the SUV.



“We are looking for any witnesses or any motorists who have dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that can assist our enquiries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1851 of 21 May, 2023.”

Like this: Like Loading...