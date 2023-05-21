On day two of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland a service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral.
The Moderator attended along with Lord Hodge, the Lord High Commissioner and the Governor of Edinburgh Castle, Sir Alastair Bruce.
The order of proceedings on Monday is as follows:
Order of Proceedings: Monday 22 May
9.15 am
The Sacrament of Holy Communion
Session 5: 10.30 am
- Constitution of Assembly
- Report of the Procedure Committee
- Report and Supplementary Report of the Assembly Trustees (Including Overture from the Presbytery of Glasgow as to the Presbytery Mission Plan Process)
Session 6: 2.00 pm
- Report of the Theological Forum
Session 7
- Report of the Legal Questions Committee (including Petition from the Kirk Session of St Andrew’s Bo’ness anent Congregational Meetings)
- Minute of the Appeal Hearing before the Appeals Committee of the Commission of Assembly
- Report of the Delegation of the General Assembly
