On day two of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland a service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Moderator attended along with Lord Hodge, the Lord High Commissioner and the Governor of Edinburgh Castle, Sir Alastair Bruce.

The order of proceedings on Monday is as follows:

Order of Proceedings: Monday 22 May

9.15 am

The Sacrament of Holy Communion

Session 5: 10.30 am

  1. Constitution of Assembly
  2. Report of the Procedure Committee
  3. Report and Supplementary Report of the Assembly Trustees (Including Overture from the Presbytery of Glasgow as to the Presbytery Mission Plan Process)

Session 6: 2.00 pm

  1. Report of the Theological Forum

Session 7

  1. Report of the Legal Questions Committee (including Petition from the Kirk Session of St Andrew’s Bo’ness anent Congregational Meetings)
  2. Minute of the Appeal Hearing before the Appeals Committee of the Commission of Assembly
  3. Report of the Delegation of the General Assembly

https://www.churchofscotland.org.uk/home

General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2023: Day Two. Sunday May 21st 2023: Sunday morning service at St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Moderator Rev Sally Foster Fulton enters St Giles
General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2023: Day Two. Sunday May 21st 2023: Sunday morning service at St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh. His Grace, Lord Hodge, Lord High Commissioner inspects the Boys Brigade.
General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2023: Day Two. Sunday May 21st 2023: Sunday morning service at St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh. His Grace, Lord Hodge, Lord High Commissioner is welcomed to the Cathedral along with his wife Penny, Lady Hodge behind.

Royal Infirmary Edinburgh had already started improvements before inspection report

Following the report published by Healthcare Improvement Scotland this week, NHS Lothian said they had already launched a major improvement programme even before the inspections were conducted. The health board also said there have been months of exceptional pressures, but they will react to the report demanding a number of improvements. The inspectors made two…

Continue Reading Royal Infirmary Edinburgh had already started improvements before inspection report

Conservatives say Short term lets licensing scheme is “flawed”

In Edinburgh – where the council has introduced a short-term lets control zone – only 32 out of 86 applications for a short term lets license have been granted. And in reply to the Scottish Conservatives Freedom of Information request the party says that only one in five short-term lets has been approved by councils…

Continue Reading Conservatives say Short term lets licensing scheme is “flawed”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.