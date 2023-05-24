Q-Park have opened the new Capital Square car park on Morrison Street. The 110 space car park is the third in their Edinburgh portfolio.

The company have been an ever-growing presence in Edinburgh since 2013 when they took over the car park underneath the OMNI Centre and began to modernise and improve the well-established car park. In 2015 Q-Park acquired the Quartermile car park and provided parking for local offices and residents.

The Capital Square car park is part of a development which completed in May 2021 comprising 122,700 sq ft of Grade A office space and is now home to many blue-chip tenants already in place including Brodies LLP, Pinsent Masons LLP, Stantec, Mazars and Anderson Strathern LLP. The area is considered as a business hub, but some of Edinburgh’s main attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, the National Museum of Scotland and Grassmarket are but a short walk away.

Q-Park plan to provide their whole suite of services in this location. This will include secure vehicle and pedestrian entrances to reduce the risk of unwanted visitors and the use of PaSS Automatic Number Plate Recognition system installed to provide seamless access for those parking both long term and short term. Q-Park are known for providing convenient services and the car park will soon have a complimentary shoe shine machine, free umbrella hire, jump leads and an AED. Q-Park also have plans to introduce Electric Vehicle Charging Points as soon as possible so customers can plug in whilst visiting the city.

Adam Bidder, Managing Director of Q-Park UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted to be able to grow our portfolio in Edinburgh and look forward to welcoming new customers to the Capital Square car park. It is testament to the commercial solidity of our business that despite the economic turbulence, we can continue to grow our business whilst still providing a quality service. We would welcome the opportunity to speak to any property owner regarding their asset and what we can do to add value to it.”

The what3words location for the car park is ///encounter.roof.aside

Capital Square Car Park 58 Morrison Street EH3 8BP

