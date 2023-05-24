Paul McCartney and Wings – Red Rose Speedway

First released 50 years ago this month, a new vinyl edition of Red Rose Speedway on half-speed mastering by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios allows a different perspective from some at the time of release.

Critics could be particularly uncharitable to McCartney’s post-Beatles output during the 1970s. Many writers and a new generation of fans without an axe to grind are rediscovering his work with Wings and solo long-players through a series of impressive vinyl releases. One More Kiss is a classic McCartney country-tinged ballad featuring the elegant slide guitar work of Henry McCullough.

The late Northern-Irish musician also shines on the guitar solo for My Love, the album’s only well-known big hit. That McCartney allowed him the freedom to take over on lead shortly before the cut was made in front of an orchestra at Abbey Road says much about his relationship with Wings and his respect for players such as McCulloch and Denny Laine. Little Lamb Dragonfly is another charmer, the nonsense lyrics have left the track open to various interpretations.

Some have suggested it’s a message to his estranged former co-writer and Beatle John Lennon but it’s more likely a dreamy day-to-day reflection turned into a song written while staying out of the limelight at his farm at Mull of Kintyre. Several deep cuts that are highly regarded don’t appear on more obvious McCartney collections. The melodic Single Pigeon has a surreal quality that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on Sgt Pepper.

A loose groove on Loup (1st Indian on the Moon) is as fresh as it gets for a song released 50 years ago this month.

Like this: Like Loading...