Paul McCartney and Wings – Red Rose Speedway
First released 50 years ago this month, a new vinyl edition of Red Rose Speedway on half-speed mastering by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios allows a different perspective from some at the time of release.
Critics could be particularly uncharitable to McCartney’s post-Beatles output during the 1970s. Many writers and a new generation of fans without an axe to grind are rediscovering his work with Wings and solo long-players through a series of impressive vinyl releases. One More Kiss is a classic McCartney country-tinged ballad featuring the elegant slide guitar work of Henry McCullough.
The late Northern-Irish musician also shines on the guitar solo for My Love, the album’s only well-known big hit. That McCartney allowed him the freedom to take over on lead shortly before the cut was made in front of an orchestra at Abbey Road says much about his relationship with Wings and his respect for players such as McCulloch and Denny Laine. Little Lamb Dragonfly is another charmer, the nonsense lyrics have left the track open to various interpretations.
Some have suggested it’s a message to his estranged former co-writer and Beatle John Lennon but it’s more likely a dreamy day-to-day reflection turned into a song written while staying out of the limelight at his farm at Mull of Kintyre. Several deep cuts that are highly regarded don’t appear on more obvious McCartney collections. The melodic Single Pigeon has a surreal quality that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on Sgt Pepper.
A loose groove on Loup (1st Indian on the Moon) is as fresh as it gets for a song released 50 years ago this month.
New car park now open in city centre
Q-Park have opened the new Capital Square car park on Morrison Street. The 110 space car park is the third in their Edinburgh portfolio. The company have been an ever-growing presence in Edinburgh since 2013 when they took over the car park underneath the OMNI Centre and began to modernise and improve the well-established car…
Over 50 shopping trolleys hooked in Almond clean up
A staggering total of 55 shopping trolleys were removed from the River Almond by members of West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) during an initiative and that’s not all. Trolleys from leading supermarket chains were prominent with over 30 from one but bikes, scooters, road signs and fencing were also lifted from the water along with…
Five things you need to know today
World Ocean Day Wardie Bay Beachwatch invite everyone to come for a swim on 8 June fro 7pm to celebrate the fact that a bathing water designation has been awarded to the area by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Màiri McAllan. https://twitter.com/wardiebaybeach/status/1659602195053002754?s=20 Legs Eleven at Ocean Terminal Ocean Terminal has secured a…
Rathbone back as injury cover at Bullets
Berwick Bullets have re-signed Ben Rathbone to cover for injury victim Archie Freeman. The 26-year-old from Middlesbrough has initially signed a 28-day contract and will take his place in the side when the Bullets return to the track against Oxford Chargers on June 3. Rathbone (pictured by Nia Martin) made 26 appearances for the club…
House! Eyes down at Ocean Terminal
CLUB 3000 BINGO TO OPEN AT OCEAN TERMINAL Ocean Terminal has agreed a long-term lease with Club 3000 Bingo, the UK’s largest independent bingo operator, and a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art club will open at the centre next year. Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in…
Warrender is open to the public after refurbishment
Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday having undergone a major refurbishment which began in 2020. June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the doors to Warrender Swim Centre,…
