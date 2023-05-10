The expansion of the Fuel Insecurity Fund to £30 million will help families with their energy bills, and is welcomed by Edinburgh East MSP, Ash Regan.

The Scottish Government has allocated £9 million to enable Advice Direct Scotland to administer Home Heating Support Fund grants to those struggling with any energy price increases.

£8.5 million will also be allocated to the Fuel Bank Foundation which helps more than 85,000 families including those with prepayment meters and anyone who is at risk of disconnection. £7.25 million will be directed to the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations to assist more than 55,000 households with advice, support with bills and energy-saving items.

Ms Regan said: “Families in Edinburgh are still paying the price of this Tory cost of living crisis, and these new funding commitments show just how this SNP Government is stepping up for people living in Edinburgh, who are tired of being ignored by Westminster parties.

“Where Westminster is failing to deliver, the SNP is bending over backwards to mitigate their cruel austerity measures – but while the key policy levers remain in the hands of the Tories, the Scottish Government will always be taking action with one hand behind its back.

“For as long as we’re tied to this broken union, people across Scotland will continue to suffer the consequences of Westminster control because the Scottish Government can only go so far in its support – but with the powers of independence we can take back the powers to deliver real, sustained change for Scotland’s communities.”

Ash Regan MSP speaking to The Edinburgh Reporter on camera at Flowave during the SNP leadership election PHOTO: Colin D Fisher/CDFIMAGES.COM

Like this: Like Loading...