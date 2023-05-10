The expansion of the Fuel Insecurity Fund to £30 million will help families with their energy bills, and is welcomed by Edinburgh East MSP, Ash Regan.
The Scottish Government has allocated £9 million to enable Advice Direct Scotland to administer Home Heating Support Fund grants to those struggling with any energy price increases.
£8.5 million will also be allocated to the Fuel Bank Foundation which helps more than 85,000 families including those with prepayment meters and anyone who is at risk of disconnection. £7.25 million will be directed to the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations to assist more than 55,000 households with advice, support with bills and energy-saving items.
Ms Regan said: “Families in Edinburgh are still paying the price of this Tory cost of living crisis, and these new funding commitments show just how this SNP Government is stepping up for people living in Edinburgh, who are tired of being ignored by Westminster parties.
“Where Westminster is failing to deliver, the SNP is bending over backwards to mitigate their cruel austerity measures – but while the key policy levers remain in the hands of the Tories, the Scottish Government will always be taking action with one hand behind its back.
“For as long as we’re tied to this broken union, people across Scotland will continue to suffer the consequences of Westminster control because the Scottish Government can only go so far in its support – but with the powers of independence we can take back the powers to deliver real, sustained change for Scotland’s communities.”
Fort Kinnaird gives to local charities
The shopping centre Fort Kinnaird owned by British Land is helping charities in Craigmillar with a donation of £5,000. The local charities which will benefit are Thistle Foundation, The Venchie Children and Young People’s Project and Craigmillar Now. Thistle Foundation, founded in 1944, supports people in Scotland living with disabilities and long-term health conditions such…
East Lothian Councillors back plans to protect public right of way
A public path which existed for over a century, linking John Muir Way and Yellowcraig Beach, had to be diverted after developers built housing across it. The path has been considered a public right of way by locals for generations. However a meeting of East Lothian Council’s administration cabinet this week heard that the land…
Ukrainians to be moved off boat by July
Ukrainian refugees on board a cruise ship in Edinburgh will be moved into new accommodation by July, the council has confirmed. Over 1,000 people are still living on the MS Victoria which has been docked at Leith since last summer as part of efforts to accommodate displaced refugees who have arrived in the country following…
Nurses are running 10K for Age Scotland
Twelve nurses, all members of NHS Lothian’s Hospital at Home team will run the 10K which is part of Edinburgh Marathon Festival at the end of May. Sarah, Frances, Charlotte, Lynsey, Hannah, Emma G, Kirstin, Keira, Graham, Jess, Caitlin and Emma R. will raise funds for Age Scotland which tackles loneliness and isolation in older…
Water company cuts carbon emissions by half
Scottish Water has reduced its carbon emissions by half in just a year. The water retailer Business Stream achieved the 50% reduction by rolling out a series of carefully-planned measures to deliver environmental savings. It has also retained many of the positive behaviours which were adopted during lockdown. The result, measured from April 2022 to…
Protest at AGM to stop abrdn funding fossil fuel bonds
On Wednesday campaigners from the Toxic Bonds Network congregated outside of abrdn’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Assembly Rooms to inform shareholders and clients about abrdn’s fossil fuel bond investments. The groups also called on the asset manager to deny new debt to companies expanding fossil fuel projects. Abrdn holds over $65 million in Adani…
