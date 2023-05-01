Warwick Dredge who owns the fit20 franchise in Edinburgh promises that you really can get fit in 20 minutes each week – and without even changing into your gym kit.

He took over the first outlet in Scotland last September and has a studio at Redheughs Rigg at the Gyle.

He offers 20 minute sessions once a week which he says is enough to make a real difference.

Warwick said: “We’ve had an extensive scientific study undertaken that shows and proves that you can gain substantial strength increases from 30 to 50%, in a short period of time, with this method of training.

“The studio is air conditioned, at 17 degrees, so people can come and train in their work clothes or whatever they’re dressed in. There is no need to waste time showering and changing. This is slow motion training so you don’t sweat or perspire. It is a quick in and out again, so is handy for people that are business folk, for example, who don’t have a lot of time during the day. They pop it into a lunch break, it’s only once a week, so it becomes manageable. fit20 is ideal for people who hate gyms or don’t like exercising, but know that maintaining strength in their body is important.”

The one to one sessions at fit20 are always by appointment only so that people do have to turn up. Warwick knows all too well that some people are not completely self-motivated and perhaps drive by the gym saying they will do it tomorrow. There are six machines in the studio – all weight machines – which Warwick says are not dissimilar to those you would find in a regular gym. In a session he will train clients on five of the machines, targeting 90% of the muscle mass. He said: “I does an all round good job at developing strength within your body in a short period of time.”

At present while the studio is still in its initial stages, the trainer is Warwick, but naturally he hopes to grow the business. His background is in fitness as he ran a business called Enjoy-a-Ball for around 30 years. But looking for a change of career he also decided to move country, but kept his focus on keeping fit.

Warwick is a former South African triathlon champion. He said: “I’ve always been involved in sport all my life. I spent a lot of time involved with triathlon, and played rugby for the South African Defence Force, so a wide range of sport. Currently I am involved with Canicross. It is like sled dog racing but without the sled. We just run behind the dog. Both human and dog wear a harness and there’s a bungee line between us. The dog hauls us around a cross-country course. At the moment I am training to go to the World Championships in October to represent GB which will be exciting.”

In Canicross the runner is tied from their waist belt to either one or two dogs. Initially the sport involved huskies but it is now possible to enter with any breed.

On a Sunday morning Warwick is most likely to be found running with his two German Shorthaired Pointers. He also has a Dalmatian and a Jack Russell, but it is the two pointers he will compete with later this year.

fit20 Edinburgh South Gyle

3 Redheughs Rigg

Edinburgh EH12 9DQ

T: 07702 161 129

E: southgyle@fit20.co.uk

