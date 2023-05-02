Governance Risk & Best Value Committee meets today

The committee which is convened by an opposition party councillor, SNP councillor Kate Campbell, and which is responsible for oversight of the council’s actions, meets today.

One of the reports referred to the committee for noting is from the Culture and Communities Committee and relates the financial position of Edinburgh Leisure which is an arms length external organisation. The council supported the organisation (which is also a charity) with £7.013 million in in 2021/22, when Edinburgh Leisure was beginning to pick itself up after the pandemic.

Another report confirms the position of the council’s Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) which make up Edinburgh Living. This arrangement began in 2018 when the council set up two new LLPs which would one and manage homes to rent to people on low to moderate income. This states that Edinburgh Living is having a “positive impact” on tackling housing needs with the provision of new affordable homes in Edinburgh.

An interesting anecdote in the papers is that Lowther Homes were appointed to manage the tenancies. Despite making “significant administrative errors” relating to the handling of tenants’ deposits, the company appears to still be working for the council. It should be said that tenants money was “not at risk at any time”.

Cancel culture

Read our story here about Joanna Cherry KC, MP who represents Edinburgh South West. After being invited to take part in a Fringe event this August with The Stand Comedy Club at the New Town Theatre, her booking has been cancelled – and it seems to be The Stand who have cancelled the booking.

Have your say on Leith parks

Click on the image below to have your say on what might happen to the parks in Leith – and there is an in-person event on Thursday at Duncan Place.

Pond hoppers

United has also added a second daily flight from New York/Newark Liberty to Edinburgh Airport from 25 May to 27 October. There is already a daily year-round flight to the Big Apple from the capital.

