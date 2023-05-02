Governance Risk & Best Value Committee meets today
The committee which is convened by an opposition party councillor, SNP councillor Kate Campbell, and which is responsible for oversight of the council’s actions, meets today.
One of the reports referred to the committee for noting is from the Culture and Communities Committee and relates the financial position of Edinburgh Leisure which is an arms length external organisation. The council supported the organisation (which is also a charity) with £7.013 million in in 2021/22, when Edinburgh Leisure was beginning to pick itself up after the pandemic.
Another report confirms the position of the council’s Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) which make up Edinburgh Living. This arrangement began in 2018 when the council set up two new LLPs which would one and manage homes to rent to people on low to moderate income. This states that Edinburgh Living is having a “positive impact” on tackling housing needs with the provision of new affordable homes in Edinburgh.
An interesting anecdote in the papers is that Lowther Homes were appointed to manage the tenancies. Despite making “significant administrative errors” relating to the handling of tenants’ deposits, the company appears to still be working for the council. It should be said that tenants money was “not at risk at any time”.
You can read all the papers or link to the live or recorded webcast here.
Cancel culture
Read our story here about Joanna Cherry KC, MP who represents Edinburgh South West. After being invited to take part in a Fringe event this August with The Stand Comedy Club at the New Town Theatre, her booking has been cancelled – and it seems to be The Stand who have cancelled the booking.
This is what they said.
Have your say on Leith parks
Click on the image below to have your say on what might happen to the parks in Leith – and there is an in-person event on Thursday at Duncan Place.
Pond hoppers
United has also added a second daily flight from New York/Newark Liberty to Edinburgh Airport from 25 May to 27 October. There is already a daily year-round flight to the Big Apple from the capital.
Scottish charity calls for walking champions to step up
Edinburgh beauty spots celebrated during National Walking Month. People in Edinburgh are being asked to step up as part of a month-long celebration of walking. Walking charity, Paths for All, is shining the spotlight on local champions and community locations such as paths and parks to mark the start of its National Walking Month campaign…
Alex raising funds for Scottish Huntington’s Association
Alex Wilson from Edinburgh is on a major fundraising drive this spring. Last month the 59-year-old completed the London Marathon with his daughter Kate, and is now shining up his dance shoes in readiness for the next challenge. That challenge will be the Dance 100 – a five hour sponsored dance to be held in…
Get fit in 20 minutes with Warwick – no sweat!
Warwick Dredge who owns the fit20 franchise in Edinburgh promises that you really can get fit in 20 minutes each week – and without even changing into your gym kit. He took over the first outlet in Scotland last September and has a studio at Redheughs Rigg at the Gyle. He offers 20 minute sessions…
Music and theatre on menu at Brunton on the move
The show must go on and the Brunton Theatre Trust are working with Loretto School Theatre, Musselburgh, Northesk Parish Church, Musselburgh and the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh to present their programme of screenings and events. David Tennant returns to the stage in one of Britain’s most powerful plays, the National Theatre Live’s, Good, on Thursday 4 and Friday 5…
Tourism promotion in special networking event
Tourism in Midlothian and East Lothian is centre stage at a special networking event at Queen Margaret University on Wednesday, May 17 (14.00 to 16.00). Karen Ritchie, CEO of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, believes this event offers an invaluable opportunity to meet other tourism businesses to promote your business, share business knowledge…
Beltane 2023 – in photos
The traditional May Day festival was held on Calton Hill on Sunday evening. See what you missed here. All photos courtesy of Brian Anderson. (Some of these photos show people in various states of undress)