The largest and oldest charity book sale will open on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church.

There are thousands of books, antiques, toys, games and collectables on sale. Since the sale began in 1973 it has raised millions of pounds for the international development charity Christian Aid.

Patron James Robertson has donated some signed first editions.

The Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, the minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church said: “It is a great joy that the long-established sale of books and many other items, organised by St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, raising money for Christian Aid, is taking place again this year, from 13 – 19 May.

“A ministry of Christian love, this now famous initiative is committed to providing help for some of the world’s poorest people.

“Enthusiastic volunteers give generously of their time and skills in the intense period of preparation and of the sale. There is a real sense of community. Many memorable gems of conversation occur.

“With all my heart, I commend this year’s Christian Aid Book Sale to the interest and support of one and all.”

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: “We’re delighted to see St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church transformed once again into Scotland’s biggest charity book sale. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those working behind the scenes to make this 51st sale possible, and wish them a successful and busy event.

“This Christian Aid Week we’re standing in solidarity with our global neighbours in Malawi and the pigeon pea farmers who lost crops during Cyclone Freddy. By supporting the book sale on George Street, people will be helping to raise money towards our work in Malawi and around the world as we support communities living on the frontline of the climate crisis.”

The sale opens at 10am on Saturday 13 May (until 4pm) and then runs from 15-19 May (10am-3.30pm) with late night opening on Thursday 18 May.

Pictured with Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams are school pupils (from left) Shona Brown, Morven Gardner and Andrew Dallas PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured with Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams are school pupils (from left) Shona Brown, Morven Gardner and Andrew Dallas PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured with Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams are school pupils (from left) Andrew Dallas, Shona Brown and Morven Gardner PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured is Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams. PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured is Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams. PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured with Scottish writer James Robertson – Patron of this year’s book sale and author of The Testament Of Gideon Mack which is currently one of the texts studied by students sitting National 5 English exams are school pupils (from left) Shona Brown and Morven Gardner PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography – www.colinhattersley.com – cphattersley@gmail.com – 07974 957 388.

Like this: Like Loading...