The largest and oldest charity book sale will open on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church.
There are thousands of books, antiques, toys, games and collectables on sale. Since the sale began in 1973 it has raised millions of pounds for the international development charity Christian Aid.
Patron James Robertson has donated some signed first editions.
The Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, the minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church said: “It is a great joy that the long-established sale of books and many other items, organised by St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, raising money for Christian Aid, is taking place again this year, from 13 – 19 May.
“A ministry of Christian love, this now famous initiative is committed to providing help for some of the world’s poorest people.
“Enthusiastic volunteers give generously of their time and skills in the intense period of preparation and of the sale. There is a real sense of community. Many memorable gems of conversation occur.
“With all my heart, I commend this year’s Christian Aid Book Sale to the interest and support of one and all.”
Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: “We’re delighted to see St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church transformed once again into Scotland’s biggest charity book sale. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those working behind the scenes to make this 51st sale possible, and wish them a successful and busy event.
“This Christian Aid Week we’re standing in solidarity with our global neighbours in Malawi and the pigeon pea farmers who lost crops during Cyclone Freddy. By supporting the book sale on George Street, people will be helping to raise money towards our work in Malawi and around the world as we support communities living on the frontline of the climate crisis.”
The sale opens at 10am on Saturday 13 May (until 4pm) and then runs from 15-19 May (10am-3.30pm) with late night opening on Thursday 18 May.
Five things you need to know today
Third round of Community Ownership Fund opens soon The UK Government has increased the amount of money which can be applied for to rescue buildings and use them for the benefit of the community, and have also opened the door for community councils to apply. In addition the amount available for each project has been…
Letter from Scotland
On a recent visit to Galloway, I looked across the Solway Firth from the Southerness lighthouse and saw the hills of the Lake District mocking us. Their cloud banners seemed to be saying: “Scotland, wha’s your national parks?” Good question. We only have two, Loch Lomond and the Cairngorms. And they were formed only 20…
More money available for community asset transfers
The UK Government has topped up the fund available for community asset transfers, raising the cap on available funding for each project from £250,000 to £1 million. Community councils will also be able to apply to the third round of the £150,000 million fund which has so far been restricted to charities and community groups.…
Continue Reading More money available for community asset transfers
Aoife O’Donovan – at the Queen’s Hall
Grammy Award-winning artist Aoife O’Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. She will appear at Queen’s Hall on 3 June with support act Rory Butler. Deemed “a vocalist of unerring instinct” by The New York Times, she has released three critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including her most recent record, 2022’s boldly orchestrated and literarily…
Temporary classroom for packed Midlothian primary school
An influx of new residents in the Rosewell area has left its primary school bursting at the seams and needing a temporary classroom to cope. Midlothian Council has applied for planning permission to add the temporary unit to Rosewell Primary School after saying there is “an immediate requirement for additional spaces”.Lodging the application with its…
Continue Reading Temporary classroom for packed Midlothian primary school
WEST LOTHIAN: Police take £1m of drugs off the street
A police crackdown has seen almost £1m worth of drugs seized and a ‘multi-million’ pound illegal tobacco operation shut down. Police officers revealed the results of what has been branded ‘Operation Wingman’ to the latest round of Local Area Committees held by West Lothian Council. Councillors heard that in the last three months alone £190,000…
Continue Reading WEST LOTHIAN: Police take £1m of drugs off the street