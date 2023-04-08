The world premier performances of Catriona and the Dragon were held in Dunbar Parish Church this week and both dates were a sell-out.

What is even better is that the audiences said they loved the Lammermuir Festival’s new community opera for East Lothian. There are as yet no plans for further performances but it was such a hit it is likely to happen. Watch this space. And have a look at the Lammermuir Festival website where the programme for 7 to 18 September is coming together.

Conductor Sian Edwards conducts a wonderful ensemble cast featuring former Scottish Opera Emerging Artists Catriona Hewiston (soprano) and Arthur Bruce (baritone) with internationally acclaimed British American dramatic mezzo and local East Lothian resident Andrea Baker (Sing Sistah Sing!) in her first Scottish operatic role. They are joined by young local singer Nora Trew-Rae, Kodaly-trained youth chorus Dunbar Voices, a community chorus of local adults, young people and children and an orchestra of young musicians from the East Lothian Instrumental Music Servicesupported by professional musicians of McOperaand alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland.

Andrea Baker mezzo soprano who lives in East Lothian

Arthur Bruce

Like this: Like Loading...