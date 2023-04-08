The world premier performances of Catriona and the Dragon were held in Dunbar Parish Church this week and both dates were a sell-out.
What is even better is that the audiences said they loved the Lammermuir Festival’s new community opera for East Lothian. There are as yet no plans for further performances but it was such a hit it is likely to happen. Watch this space. And have a look at the Lammermuir Festival website where the programme for 7 to 18 September is coming together.
Conductor Sian Edwards conducts a wonderful ensemble cast featuring former Scottish Opera Emerging Artists Catriona Hewiston (soprano) and Arthur Bruce (baritone) with internationally acclaimed British American dramatic mezzo and local East Lothian resident Andrea Baker (Sing Sistah Sing!) in her first Scottish operatic role. They are joined by young local singer Nora Trew-Rae, Kodaly-trained youth chorus Dunbar Voices, a community chorus of local adults, young people and children and an orchestra of young musicians from the East Lothian Instrumental Music Servicesupported by professional musicians of McOperaand alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland.
Meet the Young People’s Sport Panel members from Edinburgh
The full panel have had their first development day at University of Stirling. Ione Dobson and Ailsa Gault speak about why they got involved in the panel and what they want to achieve in their two years. Earlier this month, the full collective of the sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel met in person for the…
Westminster Watch
A quick look at what Edinburgh’s MPs were up to in the House of Commons last month. All eyes have been on Holyrood recently, what with the first SNP leadership contest in two decades and Scotland getting its sixth First Minister, Humza Yousaf. Now that both parliaments are on their Easter break, there’s usually time…
Take the train to the Melrose Sevens
ScotRail has confirmed that there will be more seat available for rugby fans heading to the Melrose Sevens this weekend. The fast-paced rugby tournament takes place at The Greenyards, the home of Melrose Rugby Club, on Saturday, 8 April, between 11am and 7.30pm. To help fans travel to and from the event as seamlessly as…
Superb Cook leads Monarchs to opening night win
Craig Cook made a triumphant return to his former club when he steered Edinburgh Monarchs to a 48-42 victory over another of his former clubs, Glasgow Tigers, at Armadale in the BSN Series. The Cumbria-based racer, once a skipper at Edinburgh, powered to 14 points including winning the final heat with Monarchs’ current skipper, Josh…
Freeman breaks leg in heavy Bullets defeat
Berwick Bullets’ were left counting the cost of men and machinery as their opening National Development League clash of the season ended in a heavy 61-29 defeat at Belle Vue Colts. Teenager Archie Freeman (pictured by Keith Hamblin) suffered a broken leg and Mason Watson a slight concussion forcing their early withdrawal from the meeting…
Try Tag Rugby expanding with new league based in The Meadows
Try Tag Rugby is moving into South Edinburgh as owner Clodagh Nic Lochlainn takes over an additional licence for the sport. There will be new Try Tag Rugby leagues in the south of the city, a sport which is already popular with 600 registered players and 24 teams. The game is fun and exciting with…
