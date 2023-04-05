Grange start their challenge in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday with a joust against hosts Post SV at (16.15 EST).

They then clash with Ukraine side OSHVSM HC Phoenix Zytomyr Region, on Saturday (15.45) and their last Pool A qualifier is against Cardiff and Met from Wales on Sunday also at (15.45).

Pool B features CasaPia Atletico Clube (Portugal), Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland), OKS-SHVSM Vinnitsa (Ukraine) and Slagelse HC (Denmark). The ranking games are on Monday.

Grange go into the tournament on a downer after being thrashed 5-0 by Western Wildcats in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the Glasgow Hockey Centre last Saturday, but they lead the men’s Premiership having drawn one and won 13 of their 14 league games so far this term.

The absence of top marksman Fraser Heigh, who is now in Australia, will be a handicap against crack European opposition where chances will be at a premium, but team manager, Martin Shepherdson (pictured right by Nigel Duncan), said he has depth in the squad.

