The Beltane Fire Festival takes place on Calton Hill on 30 April 2023.

The photos below taken by the late John Preece show the reinterpretation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual which has taken place here since 1988. It is the largest of its kind with many people visiting from abroad to take part.

This year the traditional tales of the Procession of the May Queen and the Death and Re-Birth of The Green Man will be retold. There will be revellers, acrobats, fire play, drummers and dancers, puppeteers and poets all taking part.

Festival Co-ordinator Tom Watton said: “It is an honour to facilitate all of the hard work and dedication of the Beltane volunteers who over the last ten weeks, have been busy preparing for another spectacular one of a kind fire festival. Come and join us this year as raise the Beltane toast: to the earth our mother and the fire our host!”

Beltane Fire Festival 2022, Calton Hill, Edinburgh, 30th April 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

