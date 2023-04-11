New exhibition has a host of homes and interiors ideas to breathe new life into old household items.

Creating a home is an art form – choosing furniture can be an act of creative self-expression,

but upcycling furniture can take that creativity to a whole new level. This is especially

evident in a brand-new eco exhibition, Furniture Reimagined, open now in Edinburgh.

Taking place at The Leith Collective, Furniture Reimagined features the work of

environmentally-conscious artists from all over Scotland, brought together by a shared

vision to breathe new life into old household items.

All manner of furniture from a range of eras features in the exhibition – from re-upholstered

vintage chairs to contemporary doors turned into mirrors. Some items needed some simple

TLC to bring them back to their former glory, whilst others have been recycled, repurposed

and reworked into something completely original.

The timing of the exhibition is no coincidence. It is around this time of year that UK

householders spring clean and send a host of household items straight to landfill. The artists

behind this exhibition hope their work will encourage people to think twice before doing so,

and keep furniture in use for longer to reduce waste.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition launch, The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson

commented;

“The furniture featured in this exhibition was built to last. These items have all had a life,

they have maybe had a few knocks along the way (haven’t we all?!) but that’s no reason to

discard them and replace them with a modern MDF flatpack item.

“This exhibition shows that with a little imagination, many household items can be

transformed – not just turned back into something functional, but into something truly

beautiful.”

Furniture Reimagined is open now until 31 st May 2023 and is free to view at all three Leith Collective stores – Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird, as well as Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre.

Some exhibition items are available to purchase and delivery is available

