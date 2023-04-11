New exhibition has a host of homes and interiors ideas to breathe new life into old household items.
Creating a home is an art form – choosing furniture can be an act of creative self-expression,
but upcycling furniture can take that creativity to a whole new level. This is especially
evident in a brand-new eco exhibition, Furniture Reimagined, open now in Edinburgh.
Taking place at The Leith Collective, Furniture Reimagined features the work of
environmentally-conscious artists from all over Scotland, brought together by a shared
vision to breathe new life into old household items.
All manner of furniture from a range of eras features in the exhibition – from re-upholstered
vintage chairs to contemporary doors turned into mirrors. Some items needed some simple
TLC to bring them back to their former glory, whilst others have been recycled, repurposed
and reworked into something completely original.
The timing of the exhibition is no coincidence. It is around this time of year that UK
householders spring clean and send a host of household items straight to landfill. The artists
behind this exhibition hope their work will encourage people to think twice before doing so,
and keep furniture in use for longer to reduce waste.
Speaking ahead of the exhibition launch, The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson
commented;
“The furniture featured in this exhibition was built to last. These items have all had a life,
they have maybe had a few knocks along the way (haven’t we all?!) but that’s no reason to
discard them and replace them with a modern MDF flatpack item.
“This exhibition shows that with a little imagination, many household items can be
transformed – not just turned back into something functional, but into something truly
beautiful.”
Furniture Reimagined is open now until 31 st May 2023 and is free to view at all three Leith Collective stores – Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird, as well as Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre.
Some exhibition items are available to purchase and delivery is available