Well known capital building to be developed into luxury homes
A premium developer is about to work on Edinburgh’s former Royal Hospital for Sick Children, planning a careful restoration into a range of high-quality homes.
Square & Crescent has begun construction at its Royal Meadows development which will include eight townhouses and 85 apartments carefully created both in and around the B Listed former hospital building and its surrounding streets.
The four-acre site sits directly opposite The Meadows, one of Edinburgh’s best-known landmarks, and lies between Sciennes Road and Rillbank Crescent.
Euan Marshall, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director at Square & Crescent said: “To get to this stage of the process with Royal Meadows is a pinch yourself moment for us at Square & Crescent.
“Most Edinburgh parents, at one time or another, have had to take a trip to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children so we are proud to have an opportunity to respect its history by carefully restoring the recognised building.
“We’re certain that with Royal Meadows, we are going to do this famous building justice by giving it a brand new purpose and offering up a wonderful place to live.”
Nestled in the heart of Marchmont and The Grange area of Edinburgh, the Royal Meadows site is well-connected – just one mile from Princes Street and a two-minute walk from Lothian Road.
With work now underway in what will be a three-year build process at Royal Meadows, the site’s sales suite will open in late summer 2023, with full completion targeted for the end of 2025.
Simon Cook, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director said: “From early identification of the site, we knew it had all the makings of an incredible development that will preserve an important landmark in the city.
“To have spades in the ground at Royal Meadows is definitely a milestone moment and we can’t wait to watch the site grow and develop.”
Friends Euan Marshall and Simon Cook’s career paths crossed on a number of property projects around Edinburgh, with their complementing skillsets providing the perfect testbed to found Square & Crescent in 2013.
Square & Crescent has built a strong track record and trusted reputation in providing some of the best residential conversion projects over the past 10 years, making a move in recent years into developing unique new build homes, providing exceptional and sustainable modern living in a variety of different locations within Edinburgh.
For more information on Royal Meadows, or to register interest, please email sales@squareandcrescent.com or phone 0131 225 2155.
