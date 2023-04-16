Superheroes Unite!

Sci-fi fans in Edinburgh are in for a treat as Comic Con is coming to St James Quarter for a free two-day event on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May.

Kicking off from 10am on the first day, the B3 car park will be transformed into a hub of activity, courtesy of the Big Glasgow Comic Page.

The event will take over the entire St James Quarter car park on Level B3 and will feature everything from comic book and memorabilia sellers and workshops to props and gaming.

A family-friendly event, guests of all ages will be able to take part in a cosplay contest and browse a wide variety of toys and crafts on offer. Comic book fans will also be able to meet their heroes, as stars of the big screen come to life with special meet and greets with the nation’s favourite superheroes and villains.

With a stellar line-up of activities, this is set to be the biggest comic con event the city has ever seen and promises to be a fun-filled weekend for all. For more information and tickets, you can visit the BGCP Comic Con event page

