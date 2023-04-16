Superheroes Unite!
Sci-fi fans in Edinburgh are in for a treat as Comic Con is coming to St James Quarter for a free two-day event on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May.
Kicking off from 10am on the first day, the B3 car park will be transformed into a hub of activity, courtesy of the Big Glasgow Comic Page.
The event will take over the entire St James Quarter car park on Level B3 and will feature everything from comic book and memorabilia sellers and workshops to props and gaming.
A family-friendly event, guests of all ages will be able to take part in a cosplay contest and browse a wide variety of toys and crafts on offer. Comic book fans will also be able to meet their heroes, as stars of the big screen come to life with special meet and greets with the nation’s favourite superheroes and villains.
With a stellar line-up of activities, this is set to be the biggest comic con event the city has ever seen and promises to be a fun-filled weekend for all. For more information and tickets, you can visit the BGCP Comic Con event page
Hay treble in SWPL monthly awards
Brogan Hay and Carrie McGorm collected the March 2022/23 Park’s Motor Group, Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Player of the Month awards. Hay becomes the only SWPL player to ever win the award for a third time, the Scotland internationalist having previously won the award for August/September 2019 and April 2021. The forward was voted by fellow…
Brilliant Basso mugs Bandits
BSN Series, Scottish Group: Berwick Bandits 38, Glasgow Tigers 51 A flawless performance from Glasgow’s Benjamin Basso powered Glasgow Tigers to a 51-38 victory Berwick Bandits much to the disappointment of the home crowd. The rising Danish star produced six flawless rides to record a stunning maximum and it was a night to forget for…
Charles Rennie Mackintosh objects to be sold in Edinburgh this week
A selection of rare objects by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, one of the greatest designers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, will be sold live online and in Edinburgh by fine art & design auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull on Wednesday 19 April as part of its latest Design Since 1860 sale. A striking bedside…
The UK Government “promoting Scotland in New York”
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont made a trip to the US during Tartan Week to promote culture, investment and trade. We were able to confirm with him that the £8.6 million which the UK Government has just awarded the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is “what they asked for” to establish a new Fringe HQ in Edinburgh.…
Grange have noses in front, but Watsonians slip
Grange travelled to Auchenhowie and earned a 1-1 draw with arch rivals Western Wildcats to remain in pole position in the men’s Premiership by only one point from the Glasgow club. Coach Stevie Grubb said his men started slowly and went behind to a short corner early in the first quarter and he added: “The…
Nisbet strike piles pressure on struggling Hearts
Kevin Nisbet slotted after 67 minutes to end Hearts’ Derby dominance and the 1-0 scoreline in favour of Hibs piles pressure on interim boss Steven Naismith and Hearts’ new management team. The Tynecastle team are in freefall having failed to record a point in six straight games in the cinch Premiership. And the gap between the Men in…
