Who did we see at Tartan Day in New York?

Lots of people from Edinburgh, from the Edinburgh Central MSP, Angus Robertson, to Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, the Lord Lyon King of Arms and Lothian MSP and Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone.

And there were many more – including a troupe of Bay City Rollers fans who owe their 50 years of camaraderie to the Edinburgh super group.

Gail Porter Grand Marshal 2023 PHOTO Martin P McAdam
Charlie & Howie Nicholsby from 21st Century Kilts with Gail Porter Grand Marshal 2023 PHOTO Martin P McAdam
The UK Government was represented by Scotland Office Minister John Lamont MP PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter
Former Lord Provost Eric Milligan on the right
Bay City Rollers fans who claim 50 years of friendship thanks to the Edinburgh group
Tenor drum Morrison’s Academy Pipes & Drums PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter
Howie Nicholsby os 21st Century Kilts and his friends and clients
Gail Porter Grand Marshal 2023 PHOTO Martin P McAdam

