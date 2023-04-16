Who did we see at Tartan Day in New York?
Lots of people from Edinburgh, from the Edinburgh Central MSP, Angus Robertson, to Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, the Lord Lyon King of Arms and Lothian MSP and Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone.
And there were many more – including a troupe of Bay City Rollers fans who owe their 50 years of camaraderie to the Edinburgh super group.
St James Quarter welcomes Comic Con to Edinburgh
Superheroes Unite! Sci-fi fans in Edinburgh are in for a treat as Comic Con is coming to St James Quarter for a free two-day event on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May. Kicking off from 10am on the first day, the B3 car park will be transformed into a hub of activity, courtesy of…
Hay treble in SWPL monthly awards
Brogan Hay and Carrie McGorm collected the March 2022/23 Park’s Motor Group, Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Player of the Month awards. Hay becomes the only SWPL player to ever win the award for a third time, the Scotland internationalist having previously won the award for August/September 2019 and April 2021. The forward was voted by fellow…
Brilliant Basso mugs Bandits
BSN Series, Scottish Group: Berwick Bandits 38, Glasgow Tigers 51 A flawless performance from Glasgow’s Benjamin Basso powered Glasgow Tigers to a 51-38 victory Berwick Bandits much to the disappointment of the home crowd. The rising Danish star produced six flawless rides to record a stunning maximum and it was a night to forget for…
Charles Rennie Mackintosh objects to be sold in Edinburgh this week
A selection of rare objects by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, one of the greatest designers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, will be sold live online and in Edinburgh by fine art & design auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull on Wednesday 19 April as part of its latest Design Since 1860 sale. A striking bedside…
The UK Government “promoting Scotland in New York”
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont made a trip to the US during Tartan Week to promote culture, investment and trade. We were able to confirm with him that the £8.6 million which the UK Government has just awarded the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is “what they asked for” to establish a new Fringe HQ in Edinburgh.…
Grange have noses in front, but Watsonians slip
Grange travelled to Auchenhowie and earned a 1-1 draw with arch rivals Western Wildcats to remain in pole position in the men’s Premiership by only one point from the Glasgow club. Coach Stevie Grubb said his men started slowly and went behind to a short corner early in the first quarter and he added: “The…
