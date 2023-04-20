The Scottish-Nordic Festival – the Northern Streams Festival – will celebrate Nordic and Scottish music, song and dance both in Edinburgh and Dundee.

From 27 to 30 April there will be singers and musicians from all over the area.

Organiser, Fiona Campbell, said: “I am really pleased we’ve been able to finally showcase the guest performers we had originally invited for 2020 – it’s now been three years but well worth waiting for the opportunity for Scottish audiences to see and learn from them in person.

“Also in our 18th (+2) year, we are working in partnership with the North Atlantic Song Convention (NASC) in its first time in Scotland and the Pomegranates International Trad Dance Festival to bring the Nordic and Scottish mix to different groups of people during the weekend. Plus thanks to funding we’ve got some great ticket prices and discounts as we are aware things are currently a bit tight for many.”

Evening Concert, 27 April 2023, 7.30pm, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1TE

This evening concert features Fromseier & Hockings (Ditte & Sigurd) – Danish Folk Awards Winners – Fiddle/Guitar/Song: https://www.fromseierhockings.com/ and The Låtmores – Paul Sinclair, Fiddle (Scotland) & Janeta Österberg, Accordion(Finland): https://www.facebook.com/the.latmores/ Tickets are £12-14

available here. Ceilidh 29 April 2023, 8.00pm, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1TE Celebrate the International Day of Dance with Ceilidh with Scottish, Danish & Finnish dances – in partnership with Pomegranates International Dance Festival. The Ceilidh will feature the Terrific Trouble Ceilidh Band and dance caller Pia Walker alongwith Fromseier & Hockings and The Låtmores teaching and playing for Danish and Finnish dances. Tickets are available below on a Pay What You Can basis, with a suggested amount of £15 per day – so if only attending the ceilidh then a partial amount would be acceptable. https://scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:4652/913:18686/

