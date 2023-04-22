The Scottish Government’s Expo Fund will support fourteen major festivals in the capital and in Glasgow this year with a grant of £1.8 million shared among them.
The fund was set up in 2007 to make the festivals more innovative and maximise national and international opportunities for artists.
This year the awards to Edinburgh are:
- Edinburgh Art Festival £130,000
- Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society £550,000
- Edinburgh International Book Festival £85,000
- Edinburgh International Festival £100,000
- Edinburgh International Film Festival £59,000
- Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival £100,000
- Edinburgh Science Festival £120,000
- Imaginate – Edinburgh International Children’s Festival £130,000
- Scottish International Storytelling Festival £120,000
Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “Scotland’s major festivals are a wonderful showcase for the extraordinary range of artistic talent we have in this country. The Expo Fund not only helps to support performances at home, but enables artists to find new audiences further afield.
“The last few years have been challenging for the culture sector, especially festivals and events. I’m pleased that we are able to continue this important fund and include two more Glasgow-based festivals who will receive support for the first time.”
Creative Scotland Chief Executive Iain Munro said: “Scotland is known across the globe for its outstanding array of world-class festivals. The Expo Fund is vital in raising the international profile of these festivals and enabling them to enhance their programmes through exciting and innovative co-productions and collaborations.
“We welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to recognise the distinct international profile and work of Sonica and Glasgow Film Festival through Expo funding. They join Celtic Connections, Glasgow International and the Edinburgh Festivals, further expanding the diversity of opportunities and inspirational work reaching international audiences.”
Pedal on Parliament 2023 takes to the streets today
The Pedal on Parliament route from Chambers Street to Holyrood is an easy one, although it has taken a lot of campaigning to get here. Pedal on Parliament (POP) was set up in 2012, but even now with a government which commits a larger percentage of its transport budget to active travel, there is still…
Continue Reading Pedal on Parliament 2023 takes to the streets today
Earth Day 2023 – How soils changed life on Earth
by Sandy Hetherington, The University of Edinburgh For the first 4 billion years of Earth’s existence, its continents were dusty, barren and rocky landscapes similar to the surface of Mars. But, around 500 million years ago, this all changed. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here. Land plants began…
Continue Reading Earth Day 2023 – How soils changed life on Earth
New library now under construction in Ratho
Clark Contracts is now on site in Ratho working on the new library and Early Years facility for The City of Edinburgh Council. The library had been contained in a temporary unit and this was demolished making way for a new single storey building. This will allow flexible library space and a modern early years…
Continue Reading New library now under construction in Ratho
Schlein-inspired Bandits mug Edinburgh at Armadale
BSN Series: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 41, Berwick FTS Bandits 49 Delighted Bandits promoter and team manager Gary Flint warned his Berwick side not to rest on their laurels despite their stunning victory at Edinburgh. The FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, bounced back in superb style from last weekend’s home mauling by Glasgow Tigers to…
Continue Reading Schlein-inspired Bandits mug Edinburgh at Armadale
Consultation events will set out details of the regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline
The council is consulting with residents and businesses, and any other interested groups on the way that Seafield might be transformed and regenerated into a 20 minute neighbourhood. In connection with the proposals – Connecting Coastal Communities – there are two events being held next week where council officers will be on hand to ask…
Continue Reading Consultation events will set out details of the regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline
Greens say it is time for a national debate on the monarchy
With the Coronation just days away, the Scottish Greens say this is exactly the time to be questioning the future of the Monarchy. Speaking ahead of a sold-out party event taking place in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, has called for a national conversation about the need for a democratic,…
Continue Reading Greens say it is time for a national debate on the monarchy