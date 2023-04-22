The Scottish Government’s Expo Fund will support fourteen major festivals in the capital and in Glasgow this year with a grant of £1.8 million shared among them.

The fund was set up in 2007 to make the festivals more innovative and maximise national and international opportunities for artists.

This year the awards to Edinburgh are:

Edinburgh Art Festival £130,000

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society £550,000

Edinburgh International Book Festival £85,000

Edinburgh International Festival £100,000

Edinburgh International Film Festival £59,000

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival £100,000

Edinburgh Science Festival £120,000

Imaginate – Edinburgh International Children’s Festival £130,000

Scottish International Storytelling Festival £120,000

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “Scotland’s major festivals are a wonderful showcase for the extraordinary range of artistic talent we have in this country. The Expo Fund not only helps to support performances at home, but enables artists to find new audiences further afield.

“The last few years have been challenging for the culture sector, especially festivals and events. I’m pleased that we are able to continue this important fund and include two more Glasgow-based festivals who will receive support for the first time.”

Creative Scotland Chief Executive Iain Munro said: “Scotland is known across the globe for its outstanding array of world-class festivals. The Expo Fund is vital in raising the international profile of these festivals and enabling them to enhance their programmes through exciting and innovative co-productions and collaborations.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to recognise the distinct international profile and work of Sonica and Glasgow Film Festival through Expo funding. They join Celtic Connections, Glasgow International and the Edinburgh Festivals, further expanding the diversity of opportunities and inspirational work reaching international audiences.”

Jerome Anthony Barnes (Scottish Ballet Principal). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

