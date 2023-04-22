Clark Contracts is now on site in Ratho working on the new library and Early Years facility for The City of Edinburgh Council.

The library had been contained in a temporary unit and this was demolished making way for a new single storey building. This will allow flexible library space and a modern early years facility.

The company which is responsible for the new building is headquartered only a couple of miles away, and is working to help the community. The firm made a donation of £2,500 to the Edinburgh School Uniform Bank, and have created a work placement on the site for a local school pupil. As well as this the Health & Safety officer at the company has visited Ratho Primary School to explain to the pupils about the importance of health and safety rules.

The company may also in the future recruit locally, volunteer in the community, make donations to the school and engage with local suppliers.

Michael Scanlan, Director at Clark Contracts, said, “We are delighted to be working with The City of Edinburgh Council again, to deliver this project which will provide improved facilities for the local community. We are enjoying working within Ratho, and will continue to liaise with the local community as the works progress.”

Currie and Brown are acting as the council’s Cost Consultant, David Narro as Structural Engineer and RSP Consulting Engineers as the Services Consultant.

