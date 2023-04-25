The charitable walking event Kiltwalk has been boosted by Royal Bank of Scotland signing a new deal with them for two years. This is a continuation of the relationship between the two bodies and is aimed at helping the charity to become more sustainable.

With the bank’s support Kiltwalk is providing all walkers with their meals in fully compostable Vegware containers. This will reduce the waste and environmental impact of the fundraiser and is only one of several measures that organisers of Kiltwalk are implementing. Royal Bank, as part of NatWest Group, will also provide £100 billion of climate and sustainable financing by the end of 2025, enabling customers to implement green solutions to become more energy efficient, sustainable and resilient.

The Kiltwalk has raised along with Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation the collective amount of £37 million for 3,000 Scottish charities.

The bank has also set up a partnership with Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) and the University of Edinburgh to find ways that small businesses can take advantage of a net zero economy while helping them to become sustainable.

Registration for Kiltwalk 2023 is open and is set to take place across four locations in Glasgow (sold out), Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh. Find more information and sign up here.

Chair of the Scotland Board at Royal Bank of Scotland, Judith Cruickshank said: “Royal Bank of Scotland and the Kiltwalk has a long and valued relationship and one which we as a bank are proud to be part.

“The positive difference it makes for communities and charities across Scotland is well known and, because colleagues can join walks in their home cities, it gives us the chance to get people involved across the country.

“On the eve of the first Kiltwalk of 2023, it is great that we are helping it take steps towards a greener future through the Vegware drive. Small changes can make a big difference and many of our colleagues will be joining other volunteers to assist in the clear-up operation too.

“By walking, volunteering, spectating or through donations, we hope that everyone this year supports this fantastic event and helps celebrate the impact it makes for those who need it most.”

Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney said: “As one of Scotland’s largest mass-participation charity events, sustainability is a crucial consideration that we factor into our event planning. With Royal Bank of Scotland being one of our longest standing relationships, it makes perfect sense to combine our expertise to introduce this new initiative to reduce waste and environmental impact.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Royal Bank of Scotland for their unwavering support which has played a key role in helping us to achieve the success and impact we have been able to have as an event over the years.

“By working together, we can make a positive impact on the environment and create a more sustainable future for future generations of Kiltwalkers.”

The STV Children’s Appeal is a grant-making charity committed to helping the one in four children living in poverty across Scotland, by funding projects that provide essential support. As the Official Grant Making Partner, the STV Appeal distributes all funds raised by walkers who choose ‘The Kiltwalk’ as their charity during registration. More information is available here.

Alastair Mclean (Director, Commercial Banking, Royal Bank of Scotland), Paul Cooney (Kiltwalk CEO), Keira Hand (Customer Service Advisor, Retail Banking, Royal Bank of Scotland) and STV’s Polly Bartlett (Ambassador of the STV Appeal) PHOTO Paul Chappells

