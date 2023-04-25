Edinburgh construction firm Orocco has appointed Aaron Bolton as its first brand manager as it targets sustained growth in the next 12 months.
The city-based company has established itself as one of the sector’s most forward-thinking businesses since it was set up in 2012.
From the introduction of a four-day working week two years ago to accepting cryptocurrency as payment for projects, Orocco has been pushing industry barriers.
The recruitment of Bolton, most recently with Bauer Media as part of Forth 1’s content team, is another ambitious move for the firm which specialises in high-end building and renovation work.
“We have worked hard to establish the Orocco brand over the years and are well known for our quality of craftsmanship,” said managing director Jonny Blurton.
“We have brought Aaron in to help take us to the next level. He has done some work for us before and has some great ideas. He will be a key member of the team at an important period for the business as we strive to keep making an impression in the sector in the coming year.”
Bolton said: “I’m excited to help showcase the inspiring builds and renovations Orocco continue to deliver across Edinburgh & the Lothians.
“We have an incredibly talented team producing beautiful projects. Orocco is known for its high quality, and I’m delighted to help share the team’s outstanding work.”
