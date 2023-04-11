Fresh new line-ups have been revealed for both Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland.
It’s a battle for breakfast as TWO new shows to listen to while you eat your porridge launch on Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland.
Des Clarke is Back on Breakfast, and Tallia cooks up a storm for Capital.
Next month listeners to Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will be waking up to a brand new schedule and exciting new voices – live from Scotland – seven days a week.
Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland announced today the all-star line-ups and new programmes. Both Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will broadcast live from Global’s Glasgow Broadcast Centre on West Regent Street in the heart of the city from May.
On Heart Scotland there will be a brand-new breakfast show, Heart Breakfast with Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch, which will broadcast live on weekday mornings, 6.30am to 10am. Des Clarke returns to breakfast radio in Scotland, having most recently been entertaining audiences on Heart Drive. Des is no stranger to the early alarm clock, as he previously hosted Breakfast for 13 years on Capital, Galaxy and Beat 106.
Meanwhile going head-to-head with Heart Breakfast is Capital Scotland’s brand new breakfast show hosted by Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm, 6am to 10am. Singer and social media star, Tallia Storm, has signed her first radio presenting gig, and joins broadcaster Fat to wake Scotland up every morning.
Heart Scotland
In addition to the breakfast show there is a fresh new schedule throughout the day for Heart Scotland with broadcaster Amy Irons joining to present a new mid-morning programme, live from Glasgow 10am to 1pm. Cat Cubie also joins to present a new afternoon show.
The new Heart Scotland Drive programme – from 4pm to 7pm – will be presented by Scottish broadcaster David Farrell, who joins from BBC Scotland. At the weekend, Grace Nicoll will present a new afternoon show 12 noon to 4pm.
Capital Radio
Alongside the fresh new sound of Capital Breakfast with Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm, Robyn Richford joins to host mid-mornings 10am to 1pm, Ryan Borthwick presents the new afternoon show 1pm through until 4pm and Katy J stays at the helm of Capital Scotland Drive, from 4pm to 7pm. At the weekend, new talent Jonny Campbell completes the Capital Scotland line-up from 9am to 12 noon.
This is part of a major investment in Scotland, with an expansion of Global’s broadcast centre in Glasgow which includes a new creative hub to produce live radio, visualised content and podcasts for Global Player, as well as housing Global’s Scotland Tech Hub.
Ashley Tabor-King, OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: “I’m delighted that we are bringing listeners more choice with shows coming live from Glasgow, hosted by a combination of our much-loved presenters and exciting new talent. What’s more, the broadcast centre will be significantly upgraded to become a creative hub in Scotland, with fully visualised studios and a production centre for creating podcast, social and digital content.”
James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “This is an amazing team of presenters with brilliant personalities and these changes will make what we do even more relevant to the lives of audiences in Scotland. It’s great to see Des Clarke return to breakfast radio alongside Jennifer Reoch on Heart and I’m certain Fat and Tallia Storm will bring great energy to the Capital team.”
Capital Scotland is owned and operated under a brand licence by Communicorp UK. Mark Lee, Communicorp UK’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our new Scottish talent will bring new and exciting content within an already fantastic station. Combined with the best hit music from the Capital brand, our place as the Official Radio Partner of the OVO Hydro, and our existing relationships within live music, it will further cement our position as Scotland’s Number 1 Hit Music Station.”
The new line-ups for Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will be available on FM and DAB, across the central belt alongside Heart UK and Capital UK on DAB. Listeners will also be able to tune-in from anywhere on Global’s entertainment app, Global Player, via smart phone or smart speaker.
Review: Kidnapped, as you’ve never seen it before
**** A warm, joyful reimagining of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic comes to the Lyceum this April My father’s eyes lit up when I told him I was going to see Kidnapped, based on a much-loved classic of his childhood from Robert Louis Stevenson, a stalwart in Scottish school libraries. The story was so influential…
Continue Reading Review: Kidnapped, as you’ve never seen it before
A modern Dixon of Dock Green – tribute to late police officer Iain Matthews
A tribute has been paid in The Scottish Parliament to a former community police officer who spent 25 years on the beat in Drylaw. Iain (Stan) Matthews, a massive Hibs fan, took ill and died at Easter Road Stadium before a Premiership match against Dundee United on 14 January. His reputation as a fair, hardworking…
Continue Reading A modern Dixon of Dock Green – tribute to late police officer Iain Matthews
Hearts players challenged to prove they are third force
Andrew McKinlay revealed he addressed Hearts’ squad at The Oriam and challenged them to prove their are the third force in the cinch Premiership. The face-to-face took place before training on Tuesday morning then interim manager Steven Naismith and his team of Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy took over. McKinley then addressed a packed press…
Continue Reading Hearts players challenged to prove they are third force
Edinburgh hotel checks the box on climate action
Guests at an Edinburgh hotel now have the chance to make a meaningful contribution towards improving the environment, simply by foregoing housekeeping visits mid-stay. Ten Hill Place Hotel in Edinburgh will contribute towards ecological initiatives every time a guest opts out of room cleaning during a two-or-more night stay. Contributions made by the hotel, which…
Continue Reading Edinburgh hotel checks the box on climate action
Work underway at landmark Edinburgh development
Well known capital building to be developed into luxury homes A premium developer is about to work on Edinburgh’s former Royal Hospital for Sick Children, planning a careful restoration into a range of high-quality homes. Square & Crescent has begun construction at its Royal Meadows development which will include eight townhouses and 85 apartments carefully created…
Continue Reading Work underway at landmark Edinburgh development
The Leith Collective hosts “Furniture Reimagined” eco exhibition
New exhibition has a host of homes and interiors ideas to breathe new life into old household items. Creating a home is an art form – choosing furniture can be an act of creative self-expression,but upcycling furniture can take that creativity to a whole new level. This is especiallyevident in a brand-new eco exhibition, Furniture…
Continue Reading The Leith Collective hosts “Furniture Reimagined” eco exhibition