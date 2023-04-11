Fresh new line-ups have been revealed for both Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland.

It’s a battle for breakfast as TWO new shows to listen to while you eat your porridge launch on Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland.

Des Clarke is Back on Breakfast, and Tallia cooks up a storm for Capital.

Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch

FatB and Tallia Storm

Next month listeners to Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will be waking up to a brand new schedule and exciting new voices – live from Scotland – seven days a week.

Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland announced today the all-star line-ups and new programmes. Both Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will broadcast live from Global’s Glasgow Broadcast Centre on West Regent Street in the heart of the city from May.

On Heart Scotland there will be a brand-new breakfast show, Heart Breakfast with Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch, which will broadcast live on weekday mornings, 6.30am to 10am. Des Clarke returns to breakfast radio in Scotland, having most recently been entertaining audiences on Heart Drive. Des is no stranger to the early alarm clock, as he previously hosted Breakfast for 13 years on Capital, Galaxy and Beat 106.

Meanwhile going head-to-head with Heart Breakfast is Capital Scotland’s brand new breakfast show hosted by Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm, 6am to 10am. Singer and social media star, Tallia Storm, has signed her first radio presenting gig, and joins broadcaster Fat to wake Scotland up every morning.

Heart Scotland

In addition to the breakfast show there is a fresh new schedule throughout the day for Heart Scotland with broadcaster Amy Irons joining to present a new mid-morning programme, live from Glasgow 10am to 1pm. Cat Cubie also joins to present a new afternoon show.

The new Heart Scotland Drive programme – from 4pm to 7pm – will be presented by Scottish broadcaster David Farrell, who joins from BBC Scotland. At the weekend, Grace Nicoll will present a new afternoon show 12 noon to 4pm.

David Farrell

Capital Radio

Alongside the fresh new sound of Capital Breakfast with Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm, Robyn Richford joins to host mid-mornings 10am to 1pm, Ryan Borthwick presents the new afternoon show 1pm through until 4pm and Katy J stays at the helm of Capital Scotland Drive, from 4pm to 7pm. At the weekend, new talent Jonny Campbell completes the Capital Scotland line-up from 9am to 12 noon.

Robyn Richford

Ryan Borthwick

This is part of a major investment in Scotland, with an expansion of Global’s broadcast centre in Glasgow which includes a new creative hub to produce live radio, visualised content and podcasts for Global Player, as well as housing Global’s Scotland Tech Hub.

Ashley Tabor-King, OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: “I’m delighted that we are bringing listeners more choice with shows coming live from Glasgow, hosted by a combination of our much-loved presenters and exciting new talent. What’s more, the broadcast centre will be significantly upgraded to become a creative hub in Scotland, with fully visualised studios and a production centre for creating podcast, social and digital content.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “This is an amazing team of presenters with brilliant personalities and these changes will make what we do even more relevant to the lives of audiences in Scotland. It’s great to see Des Clarke return to breakfast radio alongside Jennifer Reoch on Heart and I’m certain Fat and Tallia Storm will bring great energy to the Capital team.”

Capital Scotland is owned and operated under a brand licence by Communicorp UK. Mark Lee, Communicorp UK’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our new Scottish talent will bring new and exciting content within an already fantastic station. Combined with the best hit music from the Capital brand, our place as the Official Radio Partner of the OVO Hydro, and our existing relationships within live music, it will further cement our position as Scotland’s Number 1 Hit Music Station.”

The new line-ups for Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will be available on FM and DAB, across the central belt alongside Heart UK and Capital UK on DAB. Listeners will also be able to tune-in from anywhere on Global’s entertainment app, Global Player, via smart phone or smart speaker.

