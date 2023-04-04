The Movement for Good Awards has £1 million to give away to charities in the UK and Ireland. All that you have to do is nominate the charity of your choice and they might win £1,000.

Winners will be drawn at random so the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. Around 150 winning charities will be announced from 1 June, with a further 150 revealed in September. Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

The awards have donated more than £4 million since the initiative began.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group,recently recognised as the biggest UK corporate giver said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes. With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost. Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.

