The Movement for Good Awards has £1 million to give away to charities in the UK and Ireland. All that you have to do is nominate the charity of your choice and they might win £1,000.

Winners will be drawn at random so the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. Around 150 winning charities will be announced from 1 June, with a further 150 revealed in September. Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

The awards have donated more than £4 million since the initiative began.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group,recently recognised as the biggest UK corporate giver said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes. With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost. Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.

St Giles Café & Bar on the market for the first time in decades

Business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles Café Bar, in the city centre. This will be the first time it has changed hands in 32 years. Primely located on St. Giles Street, the café-bar is just a short walk from the Royal Mile. The business benefits from tourists visiting St Giles…

Continue Reading St Giles Café & Bar on the market for the first time in decades

Asda will now stock FreshMex products – from Scotland

Asda stores will stock three products from their new Scottish supplier, FreshMex the company which has restaurants in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The business has had Scotland’s most popular order on Deliveroo – the FreshMex Burrito which has been in the winner’s slot for the last four years. The family business was founded by Robbie Moult…

Continue Reading Asda will now stock FreshMex products – from Scotland

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.