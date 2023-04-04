Police have named a man who died following a disturbance on Granton Crescent, Edinburgh.

Charles Paul

Charles Paul, 69, was found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property around 11.20pm on Saturday, 25 March, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 March, 2023.

