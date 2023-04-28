Critical Mass Edinburgh
If you are driving in the city centre on Saturday then do not be alarmed if you meet hundreds of cyclists riding together as one group.
They are a friendly bunch, waving and smiling to all drivers – and they love the ones who peep their horns.
It is a good-natured gathering of cyclists calling out for safer cycling, and takes place every last Saturday of the month, meeting at Middle Meadow Walk, and setting off from there on a different route each month. This week it is going to be the Stockbridge Saunter and The Bike Station will be there from 1pm offering some advice on bike maintenance before the start.
There will be loud music adding to the fun for the cyclists and hopefully also the passers by.
Critical Mass is a worldwide movement which began in San Francisco and it is a way of cycling safely through the city’s streets – there is safety in numbers after all. The group will ride as if they are one vehicle – so marshalls hold back other traffic at junctions until all cyclists pass through. But it does not take too long.
The idea is to highlight that some of the people who take part would not normally cycle that route on their own, and is a call to councils and governments that safe infrastructure is needed.
If you would like to join then get on your bike and meet others at Middle Meadow Walk anytime after 1 and then join the ride which will set off at 2pm.
And in case you think it was last week that was Pedal on Parliament which always goes on the shorter route from Chambers Street to Holyrood.
Beltane
If you have a strong enough constitution to get up onto Calton Hill then Sunday night would be a colourful experience for you. There will be glowing bright fires, the pounding of drums, and a cavalcade of characters emerging onto the hill to bring about the end of the long nights. And it all goes on until the early hours of the morning.
Read more here.
Letter from Scotland
In his pithy look back at the week in politics, John Knox casts his eye at what is happening at Holyrood in his Letter from Scotland.
Local Bike Shop Day
It is Local Bike Shop Day on Saturday when you are encouraged to go and visit your local bike whop which sells you your bikes and looks after them for you – and tell them how much you love them.
It is the one day a year when independent bike shops can come together to celebrate their distinctive culture. It follows Record Store Day only last weekend and is of course an idea born in Brooklyn.
It may be a fledgling day here but there should be some social media action. Follow @LBSDayUK on Twitter.
Letter from Scotland
The nearest we come to May Day parades in Scotland is the Beltane Festival on Calton Hill in Edinburgh. Beltane Fire Festival 2022, Calton Hill, Edinburgh, 30th April 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece It’s a burlesque version of the celebrations of spring in English cities, with their maypole dancing and hobby horse parades. It’s not…
National Lottery funding for Coronation festivities in Edinburgh
The National Lottery has granted funding to several organisations in Edinburgh to help them celebrate the King’s Coronation in May. The sum of £9,950 is awarded to Children’s Health Scotland to run two events for up to 80 children and young people with long term health conditions, a picnic in an Edinburgh park for the…
Safe Slow Stockbridge campaign is launched
Pupils at Stockbridge Primary School will unveil the banner which they are using in their new road safety campaign ‘Safe, Slow, Stockbridge’ on Friday. The banner is to be placed outside their school to remind drivers to stick to a 20 mph limit. A class of 9 and 10-year-old primary school children were inspired to become…
Harkess warning to misfiring Monarchs
Stellar Monarchs boss Alex Harkess told his misfiring men ahead of Friday’s Knockout Cup, quarter-final, second-leg: “I will be demanding an improvement.” The Armadale combine need something special if they are to make progress having lost the first-leg at Oxford Cheetahs 54-36 on Wednesday. Only Craig Cook and Kyle Bickley earned pass marks for the…
Grange hoping to add to Premiership triumph
Grange take the first step towards a Premiership and play-off double on Saturday at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. The Edinburgh side, who won the league last weekend with a 4-1 win over Capital rivals, Watsonians, clash with Clydesdale in the play-off semi-final at 2pm. The other semi features Western Wildcats, who finished runners-up in the league, against Edinburgh…
Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Edinburgh-based housing charity puts innovation at its heart. The launch of Bield Housing and Care’s new five-year corporate strategy signals the beginning of a period of significant change and innovation for one of the country’s leading housing providers. Tech-driven solutions are a key focus in the new strategy, which has been launched to drive the…
