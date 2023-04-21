It’s Friday and time to look to the weekend when you might have some spare time.
But if you are off to Pedal on Parliament, then make sure you get your bike ready and also any placards. The campaign group is also suggesting that if anyone does not have access to a bike then they might walk the route instead – it is still a protest.
We will be looking out for folk on bikes – so if that is you then smile! Our photos will be on Facebook after the event.
Scotland Once Was
A reminder for the weekend that Gallery Close is showing work by Robert Blomfeld in Scotland Once Was. The exhibition runs until 20 May but you will probably want to go back.
Scottish Historic Buildings Trust talks
The Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) has a spring lecture series which will include one this month and two in May. The talk in April is all about the Tron.
The talk delivered by Dr John Lowrey, will focus mostly on the period between the 1640s and the 1824 (the year of the great fire that destroyed the Tron steeple), looks at the Tron in its urban surroundings from the tightly-knit fabric of the seventeenth century in an area of trade and commerce (including the pudding market) to the modernisations of the late seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Foremost among those, of course, was the building of the South Bridge, which had a major impact on the fabric of the church as well as completely altering its urban surroundings. How and why that happened will be explored and the theme of trade and commerce will be a constant thread running through the talk, from the markets of the seventeenth century to the luxury shops of the early nineteenth. It will be followed by a walk around the area.
LNER launch a new train
A new train will begin running on the East Coast line on 6 May 2023 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. The train called the Carolean Express will form the 11am London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley service.
The ‘Carolean Express’ will then operate Monday-Sunday calling at York, Darlington, Newcastle, Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing the tradition of royal recognition through our fleet of Azuma trains and services with the introduction of the ‘Carolean Express’. We know that our customers like to hear about our named services and fleet and we’re sure this new addition will prove popular.
In our 100-year history we’ve had services to celebrate important occasions in royal history and we are proud to mark the reign of King Charles III.”
LNER will be operating its full timetable over the Coronation Bank Holiday. Services are expected to be popular, with people heading to London for the weekend of celebrations. Customers are advised to plan ahead, book in advance and reserve a seat when travelling on LNER services between 5 and 8 May 2023.
POP Scotland takes to the streets on Saturday
Hundreds of cyclists are expected to take to Edinburgh streets tomorrow cycling from Chambers Street to Holyrood to remind The Scottish Parliament that action is needed to make Scotland a cycle-friendly country.
When the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, was standing for election he replied to an open letter from Pedal on Parliament and Cycling UK and said: “If elected as First Minister, I will honour the mandate upon which the SNP was elected in May 2021. This includes spending 10% of the transport capital budget on cycling and walking, and providing free bikes for all children of school age who cannot afford them.
“I appreciate sight of the wider issues you have raised with me and as First Minister I would like to have my Government engage with you as soon as reasonably possible to discuss these matters and where we can go further to protect active travel.”
ChildMinder, an eerie psychological thriller, set for its world premiere in Edinburgh
