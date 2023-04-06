Edinburgh based Emma Guthrie, who is Girlguiding’s International Commissioner, is running the TCS London Marathon to raise funds for the charity in May.

She has been involved with the charity for 25 years and hopes to inspire girls to know that they can do anything. Her fundraising will help more girls to access the opportunities that Girlguiding provides.

Emma is one of ten volunteers who will run on behalf of Girlguiding, and has been training while volunteering and working full-time.

She aims to raise around £2,000 and has already reached £600. Anyone can donate here.

Emma said: “I am really excited and proud to run the London Marathon for Girlguiding. Girlguiding has given me a space to challenge myself, learn and grow in a place where I feel supported and empowered. It has given me so much and I’m delighted to be able to give something back.

“Over my 25 years in guiding I have visited new places, made new friends, pushed myself out of my comfort zone, and learnt new things about myself and the world. It’s because of guiding that I can take on challenges and push myself to achieve things I never thought possible.

“Now my role as Assistant Chief Guide has come to an end, there was no better final challenge to finish my term than running the London marathon for the charity I hold close to my heart.”

She joined as a Brownie and has been involved with the organisation since 2007, becoming a Ranger unit leader in Edinburgh, Assistant Chief Guide and now her current ambassadorial role.

Catriona a Ranger Leader in Emma’s unit she leads in Edinburgh, said: “We’re all so proud of Emma running the marathon. She is a fantastic leader and has our team in awe at all she has achieved. She is always fun, considerate, caring and empowering to all girls of our unit, and helps us to demonstrate that our members can do anything they set their minds to.”

Like this: Like Loading...