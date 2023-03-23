The winner in the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards 2023, for Innovation of the Year, has just been announced.
Bo’ness-based Sustainable Thinking Scotland has developed a functional “biochar” from baking waste wood.
Pictured is co-founder Sean Kerr with the product, which can tackle algal blooms in water caused by nutrient pollution. Environmental academics from the University of the Highlands and Islands were matched by Interface to optimise the biochar to increase its ability to collect and remove these nutrients.
Ukrainian refugees find jobs in hospitality in Edinburgh
A number of refugees from Ukraine have successfully found work in Edinburgh hotels after graduating from an industry training programme. Nine individuals who fled the war were enrolled onto the Destination Hospitality programme, which advances employment skills and help people into jobs in the UK hospitality industry. The programme is run in Edinburgh by Springboard,…
Fiery exchanges and warm words as Nicola Sturgeon bows out
Scotland’s longest-serving and first female First Minister faces tough questions on her record at her final First Minister’s Questions It may be the end of an era in Scottish politics but if outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expected an easy ride on her final First Minister’s Questions, the opposition leaders had other ideas. The warm…
Edinburgh tech firm launches product to take payments from a phone
Hi-tech payment solution will transform life for businesses, without any need for a card machine. An Edinburgh company has established a new way for its users to take payments for products and services – with a promise to give flexibility and control to hard-workers around the world. The new GO! Product – from tech firm…
More than £10m cuts to social care as huge funding gap remains
A raft of cuts were agreed by the city’s health and social care partnership as opposition cllr claims services in “a critical condition” More than £10 million of cuts have been made to social care in Edinburgh to help close a huge funding shortfall. A £35m gap still remains however – and a city councillor…
Filmhouse would need ‘restructure’ to be kept as cinema, councillor claims
The campaign continues to ensure an independent cinema remains on the site of the much-loved Edinburgh institution Edinburgh’s Filmhouse would need to undergo a “restructure” to secure a long-term future as a cinema, according to the Conservative group leader at the City Chambers, Iain Whyte. Mr Whyte told a council meeting the way the non-profit movie…
Scotmid looking for its charity partner of the year
Scotmid is inviting charities in Edinburgh to become its charity partner of the year for 2023-24, working together on a programme of fundraising and support. The convenience retailer is looking for an organisation that shares its values and passion for supporting local communities. Together, both will build a creative and fun partnership to encourage participation…
