When using Leith Walk or indeed any street in Edinburgh between York Place and Newhaven along the tram route, drivers need to be know that any parking and loading restrictions will be in effect soon.

The City of Edinburgh Council has put new enforcement in place, and anyone who parks on a pavement where there is a single or double yellow line will immediately receive a fixed penalty fine from parking attendants. There is no grace period of five or ten minutes. The offence becomes immediately enforceable.

There are still some local works on roads and pavements along the tram route which will open in the spring. Tram stops are being fitted out and signs installed as well as some street lights. The old lighting columns are being removed as the street lighting is being incorporated into the Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) poles. So there will be some digging to remove and disconnect the columns, but pedestrians are advised that full reinstatement will not take place until later.

The Tram to Newhaven team also advise that there will be some night works in the testing and commissioning phase. Tracks will also be cleaned and grinned to make sure they are perfectly usable before the testing phase begins.

On Monday work begins on the hard landscaping at Elm Row and the works at Blenheim Place continue.

Port of Leith tram stop. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...