When using Leith Walk or indeed any street in Edinburgh between York Place and Newhaven along the tram route, drivers need to be know that any parking and loading restrictions will be in effect soon.
The City of Edinburgh Council has put new enforcement in place, and anyone who parks on a pavement where there is a single or double yellow line will immediately receive a fixed penalty fine from parking attendants. There is no grace period of five or ten minutes. The offence becomes immediately enforceable.
There are still some local works on roads and pavements along the tram route which will open in the spring. Tram stops are being fitted out and signs installed as well as some street lights. The old lighting columns are being removed as the street lighting is being incorporated into the Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) poles. So there will be some digging to remove and disconnect the columns, but pedestrians are advised that full reinstatement will not take place until later.
The Tram to Newhaven team also advise that there will be some night works in the testing and commissioning phase. Tracks will also be cleaned and grinned to make sure they are perfectly usable before the testing phase begins.
On Monday work begins on the hard landscaping at Elm Row and the works at Blenheim Place continue.
McCann sharp as Grange stay top of Premiership
Men’s Premiership: Sunday: FMGM Monarchs 0, Western 9; Uddingston 1, Inverleith 4; Clydesdale 7, Kelburne 3; Edinburgh University 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 0, Grange 9; Hillhead 0, Watsonians 4. Grange continue at the top of the men’s Premiership following a 9-0 thrashing of city rivals second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith ith Rory…
Continue Reading McCann sharp as Grange stay top of Premiership
Eyre Place residents being ignored says Choudhury
Foysol Choudhury Labour MSP for Lothian has been supportive of the residents in Eyre Place Lane and the flats which front Rodney Street who he now says are being ignored by a developer using the planning system to their advantage. Rather than the application which was due to be heard by the council’s planning committee,…
Continue Reading Eyre Place residents being ignored says Choudhury
The story behind the Frederick Douglass mural
Ross Blair is an artist and technologist, and you will almost certainly have noticed his work on the streets of the capital. He created the Frederick Douglass mural on a gable end in Gilmore Place, and he later took the rather odd phone call from the Home Office asking if they could gift a photo…
Continue Reading The story behind the Frederick Douglass mural
Hearts travel with confidence to Parkhead
Hearts, boosted by their 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday, travel to Parkhead to square-up to the cinch Premiership pace-setters on Wednesday, a venue boss Robbie Neilson says is always a difficult place to go to. However, with the belief the players have Hearts, he said, can travel to Celtic with confidence.…
Planning news in Edinburgh this March
We have taken a look at some of the significant planning applications lodged in Edinburgh this last month. Plans have been lodged by Gray MacPherson architects to create a two and a half storey mews development of three flats at 21 Melville Street Lane. This will involve partial demolition of the existing mews office building…
Charity fundraiser nets more than £50,000
Actress and comedian, Nina Wadia, was in Edinburgh at the weekend to meet children living with type 1 diabetes. Following her own son’s diagnosis of type 1 five years ago, Nina has tirelessly supported the research charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), whose mission is to find a cure for the life-threatening and life-long condition. On…