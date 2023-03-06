The Rotary Club Of Dalkeith are hosting the next round of the annual Rotary Young Musician Competition in the James Watt Centre, Heriot-Watt University, Riccarton Campus EH14 4AS (just off the City Bypass) on Sunday 12 March starting at 1.00pm.

This is one of the stages of a National Rotary UK-wide competition with youngsters from all over the south of Scotland taking part either vocally or playing an instrument.

All the participants have already competed in two preliminary events so they are all very accomplished performers.

The event is open to the public for a small entry charge so why not pop along to see the wealth of local young musical talent on show.

It could be a very good opportunity to see some future Scottish performers who may hit the big time in years to come.

