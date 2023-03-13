The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) have announced the post-split fixtures which get underway from Saturday, March 25.

Scotland’s top teams have played 22 rounds of fixtures to date with the top and bottom-six teams now split for the remainder of the season.

The opening round of split fixtures includes an Old Firm derby as Rangers host Celtic on Monday 27. The home side are seven points behind leaders Glasgow City and will be looking for revenge after their 3-0 defeat to their Old Firm rivals at the end of February. Celtic are six points behind Glasgow City having lost to the 15 time champions in both the earlier games this season.

Hibernian are at home to Glasgow City on Saturday 25. While City have enjoyed more success in recent meetings and are favourites for the title, Hibs did edge the Sky Sports Cup semi-final tie in November 2022.

The final tie will see Partick Thistle host Heart of Midlothian. The hosts exceeded expectations by securing a top-six place on the final day before the split with a 1-0 win away to Dundee United. Hearts are 15 points behind Rangers but are in a battle with Hibs to finish in the top four, currently eight points clear.

In the bottom-six, the opening round includes a Lanarkshire derby as Hamilton Academical host Motherwell. The Women of Steel have won both meetings this season, though left it late with a 2-1 victory at K-Park in February. Accies currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, just two points behind Aberdeen.

At the foot of the table is Glasgow Women who have had a tough season and are 13 points behind the eleventh-placed team. They host Aberdeen which was a narrow 1-0 win for the away side when they last hosted the Dons at New Tinto Park. Aberdeen will hope for the same outcome and to potentially push themselves above Dundee United if results go their way.

The final game is Dundee United at home to Spartans. Both sides were victorious against each other at their home venues earlier this season. A win for United would put them on 20 points and potentially seven clear of the relegation play-off spot.

SWPL Managing Director, Fiona McIntyre, said: “The split adds an exciting new dynamic and one which has been well received by all stakeholders in the women’s game.

“Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation and we can expect plenty of drama.”

