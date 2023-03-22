The RV Petrel was blown over this morning sitting in the dry dock in Leith.

The research and survey vessel built in 2003 was in the Imperial Dry Dock in Leith next to Dales Marine Services, presumably for repair. It appears that high winds have caught the 76.45 metre long ship and tipped it over on one side. The ship based in Isle of Man has now listed to a 45 degree angle. It is not in water, but in the dry dock.

An eye witness said that a helicopter landed at the scene but when he was watching it had not yet taken off again yet.

Sky News initially reported “multiple people are injured” but the extent of casualties was initially unclear.

The company said they have no comment to make at present.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. “We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources. Crews currently remain in attendance.”

