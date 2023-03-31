The name Noah has overtaken Jack at the top of the baby name chart, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland.
Jack was the most popular boy’s name for 14 consecutive years, but instead a religious name has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.
For girls, the top name is Olivia, for the second year in a row. The name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “NRS is happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022.
“A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th place to 1st.
“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.
“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”
Popular culture is having an impact on the names chosen for babies.
Daniel explained: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time, possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.
“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”
Daniel added : “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature , with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.”
