Finlay McFarlane is one of the City Centre ward councillors, and his newest constituent is the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who has just moved into Bute House.
The two politicians are members of the same party, the SNP, but Cllr McFarlane has had very different life experiences to Mr Yousaf, and wanted to make him aware of this and his call to action.
So today Cllr McFarlane along with Sandy Brindley, CEO of Rape Crisis Scotland, Gary Williams CEO of Survivors UK, Ally Fogg, Chair of Men and Boys Coalition, Matthew Withey, Chair of Abused Men in Scotland, Dr Steven Maxwell Researcher in Health Sector Leadership and Tanaka Mhishi, author, campaigner and Associate Fellow at the Sexual Harms and Medical Experiences Project at University of London, have sent an open letter to the First Minister (which you can read in full below).
Cllr McFarlane has written to Mr Yousaf about sexual violence against males, which he says data proves to be as high as 47% in gay and bisexual men in the UK. But for many male survivors of child sexual abuse it can take decades for them to open up about their experiences and seek help.
Finlay refers to the 2021 SNP manifesto commitment to establish a national strategy on ending intimate and sexual violence against men and boys”, and urges the First Minister to work to establish the strategy now.
He himself is a survivor of sexual abuse when he was 18. He became determined to change things after being turned away from advisory services as they did not at that time cater for men and boys. He ended up telling his story to BBC Scotland and has received national awards for his work in this area.
Cllr McFarlane said: “Currently in the UK male survivors of intimate or sexual crimes are catered for by Violence Against Women and Girls strategies. I, and others from across the sector think this is wrong (for reasons outlined in the letter) and began to campaign for the government to establish a parallel strategy, to return VAWG strategies to their intended purpose and emulate the success of VAWG with a gendered response tailored, and understanding of, the needs of male survivors of rape, sexual assault, domestic abuse, so-called honour based violence.
“I am looking forward to working with the new First Minister to deliver this strategy that will make a huge difference for male survivors in Scotland.
“The Scottish Government has previously taken huge strides to protecting and improving outcomes for survivors. A gendered approach for men and boys, to compliment violence against women and girls’ strategies will ensure that every survivor will truly be “Equally Safe” and supported when they come forward.”
20% parking charge hike agreed by council
Edinburgh Council has backed a 20 per cent hike for on-street parking charges. Money raised by the additional income will be used to freeze some costs to residents, including those for adult burial charges and day care for the elderly and disabled. SNP and Green councillors – who proposed the higher increase, against a 16%…
Eating and Drinking out of town – cocktails to celebrate the birds
Amorist Bistro Bar in Dunfermline has created two new cocktails to celebrate Dunfermline’s proud symbol in addition to its new look with a feature wall of peacocks above its bar. The Peacock cocktail, a delicious (naturally peacock green) blend of coconut rum, absolut vodka, pineapple juice, and Blue Curacoa, topped up with soda water, has…
Continue Reading Eating and Drinking out of town – cocktails to celebrate the birds
Space available in Fife business centre for small businesses
A centrally situated and well-equipped business centre offers many advantages to sole traders and small businesses looking to make the move from home working or expand their business operations. This one is in Fife within easy commuting from Edinburgh, offering an alternative view to working from home. Fife Council’s Economic Development Team has announced that…
Continue Reading Space available in Fife business centre for small businesses
Killie will be a tough test for Hearts, says Neilson
Robbie Neilson expects a tough, physical battle at Kilmarnock on Saturday (kick-off 15.00) and has asked his squad to put the recent 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen behind them and concentrate on the next game. The Hearts manager added: “That’s all you can do in football.” The squad have trained well and Lawrence Shankland and Zander…
Continue Reading Killie will be a tough test for Hearts, says Neilson
Advisory group appointed to Convention Edinburgh
Convention Edinburgh was set up last year under the management of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), taking over some of the functions of the former destination marketing body, Marketing Edinburgh. Now, an advisory group has been set up to help attract more business events to the capital. The Advisory Group appointments are Sue Stuart…
Continue Reading Advisory group appointed to Convention Edinburgh
Air Canada’s Edinburgh-Toronto service to resume this summer
Air Canada has announced it will resume and extend its non-stop service between Edinburgh and Toronto. Starting from June 2023, the service will operate up to daily during the summer peak, and continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8. It is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.Air Canada offers…
Continue Reading Air Canada’s Edinburgh-Toronto service to resume this summer