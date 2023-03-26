Australian Artist Keg de Souza’s new exhibition explores the colonial legacy of plants in immersive installations at Inverleith House, Edinburgh

Artist to create a transformative, transdisciplinary space for conversation and action as part of the Climate House programme

Following the success of international exhibitions in Indonesia, Canada and Japan, de Souza has worked closely with botanists, horticulturalists and archivists at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to share the hidden histories of three hugely impactful plant types

Known for her work with temporary architecture, politics of food, and radical pedagogy de Souza’s new exhibition Shipping Roots will transform Inverleith House into a series of installations immersing visitors in sound, plants and play

Australian artist Keg de Souza at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. Silks hand dyed from eucalyptus bark are hung from eucalyptus branches in the gallery for an installation exploring the lesser known history of the spread of the eucalyptus. An exploration of colonial legacies through the movement of plants between the UK, India and Australia, Shipping Roots shares lesser known plant stories moving over oceans and lands and has transformed Inverleith House into a series of installations immersing visitors in sound, plants and play. Neil Hanna Photography

Following Keg de Souza’s acclaimed international installations in Australia, North America and Asia, the artist will unveil her first major exhibition in the UK as Shipping Roots runs from 24 March to the 27th August 2023 at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE). Addressing the deep colonial legacy of the RBGE plant archives and Shipping Roots relates stories of plants to the artist’s own cultural removal – drawing from her lived experiences as a person of Goan heritage whose ancestral lands were colonised, to living as a settler on unceded Gadigal land in, the place known by its colonial name, Sydney. The exhibition will also be part of the 2023 Edinburgh Art Festival.

Australian artist Keg de Souza at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh ahead of the opening of her new exhibition Shipping Roots Silks hand dyed from eucalyptus bark are hung from eucalyptus branches in the gallery for an installation exploring the lesser known history of the spread of the eucalyptus.

Elif Dagtas takes a moment to listen to the audio installations as part of the new exhibition Keg de Souza: Shipping Roots at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh which runs to 27 August.

Australian artist Keg de Souza at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh ahead of the opening of her new exhibition Shipping Roots which runs until August 27. Creating a forest of silk batik prints dyed in cochineal de Souza shares the little known stories of the prickly pear.

Australian artist Keg de Souza at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh ahead of the opening of her new exhibition Shipping Roots which runs until August 27. Creating a forest of silk batik prints dyed in cochineal de Souza shares the little known stories of the prickly pear.

