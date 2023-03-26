Australian Artist Keg de Souza’s new exhibition explores the colonial legacy of plants in immersive installations at Inverleith House, Edinburgh
- Artist to create a transformative, transdisciplinary space for conversation and action as part of the Climate House programme
- Following the success of international exhibitions in Indonesia, Canada and Japan, de Souza has worked closely with botanists, horticulturalists and archivists at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to share the hidden histories of three hugely impactful plant types
- Known for her work with temporary architecture, politics of food, and radical pedagogy de Souza’s new exhibition Shipping Roots will transform Inverleith House into a series of installations immersing visitors in sound, plants and play
Following Keg de Souza’s acclaimed international installations in Australia, North America and Asia, the artist will unveil her first major exhibition in the UK as Shipping Roots runs from 24 March to the 27th August 2023 at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE). Addressing the deep colonial legacy of the RBGE plant archives and Shipping Roots relates stories of plants to the artist’s own cultural removal – drawing from her lived experiences as a person of Goan heritage whose ancestral lands were colonised, to living as a settler on unceded Gadigal land in, the place known by its colonial name, Sydney. The exhibition will also be part of the 2023 Edinburgh Art Festival.
