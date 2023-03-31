Housebuilding firm Stewart Milne Homes which is building houses at Shawfair, has donated £1,000 to Danderhall and District Guerrilla Gardeners who are just beginning to create a new community garden close to the local Coop.

The new hedgerow being planted there will create private space. There will also be some seasonal planting.

The local gardening club has existed since 2020 and has already created several attractive spaces, but they are now enlisting the help of local pupils at Danderhall Primary School. The pupils help out one hour a week and learn about nature and practical gardening skills.

Stewart Milne also donated starter gardening packs last year for the pupils to use. The funding also covered the cost of wildlife habitats including hedgehog homes and bird boxes as well as high viz jackets for the youngsters to wear when out and about.

The gardening group has also been assisted by the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society who send an education officer twice a month advising the club on its plans and keeping the pupils entertained if the weather does not allow outdoor activity.

Helen Dougan, member of Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners, said: “We are very proud to have fostered a strong relationship with the local primary school and we are grateful to the staff who encourage pupils to get outdoors alongside us to help make meaningful impact within the community.

“It makes it all worthwhile when we see the eagerness from the kids to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air and learn new skills that we hope they will use throughout their lifetime. The funding from Stewart Milne Homes is a great help to accelerate our new community garden that will be a welcome addition to local residents, providing a new space for people to get outdoors, relax and take time for themselves.”

Laura Tough, marketing manager for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “It was fantastic to visit Danderhall to meet with the group and pupils who are helping to enhance the already vibrant village. Helping to support an initiative that puts wellbeing and skills development at its heart is incredibly rewarding and I am proud to see how our contribution is helping the group continue its mission.

“At Stewart Milne Homes, our ethos is rooted in creating people shaped places that uphold the very best of flexible and modern-day living. Our nearby development, Shawfair, has been designed with a people-first approach with plentiful pockets of green space and active travel links woven into the design, complementing the efforts of the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners to create an attractive place to call home.”

Danderhall Primary School pupils helping to create the new community garden

Indi (9), Struan (9) Laura Tough and Mariam (9) above

Struan (9), Laura Tough of Stewart Milne Homes and Mariam (9) helping to create the new community garden

