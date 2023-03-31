Housebuilding firm Stewart Milne Homes which is building houses at Shawfair, has donated £1,000 to Danderhall and District Guerrilla Gardeners who are just beginning to create a new community garden close to the local Coop.
The new hedgerow being planted there will create private space. There will also be some seasonal planting.
The local gardening club has existed since 2020 and has already created several attractive spaces, but they are now enlisting the help of local pupils at Danderhall Primary School. The pupils help out one hour a week and learn about nature and practical gardening skills.
Stewart Milne also donated starter gardening packs last year for the pupils to use. The funding also covered the cost of wildlife habitats including hedgehog homes and bird boxes as well as high viz jackets for the youngsters to wear when out and about.
The gardening group has also been assisted by the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society who send an education officer twice a month advising the club on its plans and keeping the pupils entertained if the weather does not allow outdoor activity.
Helen Dougan, member of Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners, said: “We are very proud to have fostered a strong relationship with the local primary school and we are grateful to the staff who encourage pupils to get outdoors alongside us to help make meaningful impact within the community.
“It makes it all worthwhile when we see the eagerness from the kids to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air and learn new skills that we hope they will use throughout their lifetime. The funding from Stewart Milne Homes is a great help to accelerate our new community garden that will be a welcome addition to local residents, providing a new space for people to get outdoors, relax and take time for themselves.”
Laura Tough, marketing manager for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “It was fantastic to visit Danderhall to meet with the group and pupils who are helping to enhance the already vibrant village. Helping to support an initiative that puts wellbeing and skills development at its heart is incredibly rewarding and I am proud to see how our contribution is helping the group continue its mission.
“At Stewart Milne Homes, our ethos is rooted in creating people shaped places that uphold the very best of flexible and modern-day living. Our nearby development, Shawfair, has been designed with a people-first approach with plentiful pockets of green space and active travel links woven into the design, complementing the efforts of the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners to create an attractive place to call home.”
Danderhall Primary School pupils helping to create the new community garden
Indi (9), Struan (9) Laura Tough and Mariam (9) above
Struan (9), Laura Tough of Stewart Milne Homes and Mariam (9) helping to create the new community garden
Edinburgh Seafood Festival is on now – this weekend only
St James Quarter’s Edinburgh Seafood Festival has officially begun today and it will run until Sunday 2 April. Seafood lovers came to the market this morning and were some of the first to enjoy the culinary seafood delights which will be available all weekend. Vendors include Spanish Moskito Bites, Mana Poke, SanCiro pizza and Lemon…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Seafood Festival is on now – this weekend only
Haymarket Terrace will be closed from Monday
As the next part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) progresses, Haymarket Terrace will be closed to eastbound traffic from Monday until November 2023. Haymarket Terrace between Mandala Cresent to the east of Rosebery Crescent will be closed to traffic. Westbound traffic can turn right into Coates Gardens. The road closure is…
Continue Reading Haymarket Terrace will be closed from Monday
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Dame Judi Dench in one-off show
Following many sell-out performances in London’s West End, Dame Judi Dench is bringing her show ‘I Remember It Well’ to Edinburgh in August. It will provide a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s best-loved actresses back on stage and will allow Dame Judi to look back at a career spanning almost six decades.…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Dame Judi Dench in one-off show
Isle of May open to the public from this weekend
The Isle of May, a National Nature Reserve, opens to the public on Saturday. Under the management of NatureScot the island has been closed to help protect seabirds from avian flu. The Scottish Avian Influenza Taskforce led by NatureScot has worked during the last twelve months to understand and learn more about the virus. As…
Continue Reading Isle of May open to the public from this weekend
Funeral service held today for Andrew McKinnon
The parish minister at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church in Edinburgh led the funeral service this afternoon for Andrew McKinnon who died this month while playing football at school. Reverend Michael Mair described the teenager as fun loving, fiercely loyal to his friends and deeply loved by his family. He said the 15-year-old’s death on…
Continue Reading Funeral service held today for Andrew McKinnon
MSP wants schools to teach children about Scotland’s colonial past
Responding after hosting a roundtable in the Scottish Parliament on Education Reform, Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury said: “The Education Reform Roundtable I hosted at the Scottish Parliament was a great success. “The fantastic speeches from our esteemed speakers and the consequent discussion concluded that the history of slavery and colonialism should be in the curriculum of…
Continue Reading MSP wants schools to teach children about Scotland’s colonial past