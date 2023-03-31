Edinburgh Whisky hosted a gathering at Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter with guests who came to celebrate their launch.

This was an experiential event, surrounded by the scents, sounds and tastes of Scotland with thanks to The Drinks Bakery and Neom Organics for their contributions – an evening of discovery with tales, tastings and canapés.

Drinks aficionados from Edinburgh gathered to sample drams from Edinburgh Whisky’s launch ‘Discovery’ Collection which includes quality Single Malts from Speyside, Islay and the Highlands. Ending with a drop in to the White Heather Ceilidh Club, guests joined 250 others in St James Quarter for a fling, dance and another dram to conclude the evening.

Edinburgh Whisky is a family run business which matures and bottles “only the most distinguished of dram”.

Guest, Gareth Croll from the National Whisky Festival, said: “The event was fantastic, we enjoyed all the different experiences. The choice of venue really shows off Scotland’s culinary values and expertise. As someone who runs national whisky events and knows that small independent bottlers are the future, I can see this brand is going to do exceptionally well.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Whisky said: “it was brilliant to bring everyone together and see them enjoying the products we’ve been working so hard on.”

Retailing from £49.95, Edinburgh Whisky is available to shop online now at www.edinburghwhisky.com as well as from select retailers all over Scotland.

Pic Greg Macvean 30/03/2023 Wonderhouse Edinburgh Whisky launch event at Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter. Pictured are Matthew Lynn @theirishcocktailguy, John Moffat Edinburgh Whisky, Moa Nilsson @swedishwhiskygirl

Pic Greg Macvean 30/03/2023 Wonderhouse Edinburgh Whisky launch event at Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter. Pictured are Matthew Lynn @theirishcocktailguy, John Moffat Edinburgh Whisky, Moa Nilsson @swedishwhiskygirl

Pic Greg Macvean 30/03/2023 Wonderhouse Edinburgh Whisky launch event at Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter. Pictured are Matthew Lynn @theirishcocktailguy, John Moffat Edinburgh Whisky, Moa Nilsson @swedishwhiskygirl

Like this: Like Loading...