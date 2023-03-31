Edinburgh Whisky hosted a gathering at Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter with guests who came to celebrate their launch.
This was an experiential event, surrounded by the scents, sounds and tastes of Scotland with thanks to The Drinks Bakery and Neom Organics for their contributions – an evening of discovery with tales, tastings and canapés.
Drinks aficionados from Edinburgh gathered to sample drams from Edinburgh Whisky’s launch ‘Discovery’ Collection which includes quality Single Malts from Speyside, Islay and the Highlands. Ending with a drop in to the White Heather Ceilidh Club, guests joined 250 others in St James Quarter for a fling, dance and another dram to conclude the evening.
Edinburgh Whisky is a family run business which matures and bottles “only the most distinguished of dram”.
Guest, Gareth Croll from the National Whisky Festival, said: “The event was fantastic, we enjoyed all the different experiences. The choice of venue really shows off Scotland’s culinary values and expertise. As someone who runs national whisky events and knows that small independent bottlers are the future, I can see this brand is going to do exceptionally well.”
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Whisky said: “it was brilliant to bring everyone together and see them enjoying the products we’ve been working so hard on.”
Retailing from £49.95, Edinburgh Whisky is available to shop online now at www.edinburghwhisky.com as well as from select retailers all over Scotland.
Royal Blind School collaborating on 3D project
The Royal Blind School in Edinburgh has been working with European vision impairment education experts to create a catalogue of objects which can be 3D printed. The experts from Germany, Spain and Holland visited the school this week to take the project one step further. The research began in 2020 to design objects especially for…
Five things you need to know today
New bus and tram fares from 2 April From Sunday there will be new higher fares on buses and trams. This is the first time that fares have risen in three years. Adult single fares increase by 20p, while adult DAYtickets will increase by 50p. Lothian’s season ticket, the Ridacard will also rise. For an…
Edinburgh Science Festival 2023 begins on Saturday
The 2023 edition of the Edinburgh Science Festival begins on Saturday, 1 April. This year’s theme is Let’s Experiment and Edinburgh will be transformed into a living laboratory, with a jam-packed programme of hands-on science for people of all ages at 31 venues across the city. One of the Festival’s flagship venues, the National Museum of Scotland, will house Trees…
Letter from Scotland
Humza Yousaf wore a traditional Pakistani coat, a shalwar kameez, as he took his oath of office as First Minister of Scotland. He is the first Asian and the first Muslim to lead our country, where 96 per cent of the population class themselves as “white”. And at 37, he is also the youngest person…
Scottish baby names – Jack no more
The name Noah has overtaken Jack at the top of the baby name chart, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland. Jack was the most popular boy’s name for 14 consecutive years, but instead a religious name has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022. For…
A letter to Humza
Finlay McFarlane is one of the City Centre ward councillors, and his newest constituent is the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who has just moved into Bute House. The two politicians are members of the same party, the SNP, but Cllr McFarlane has had very different life experiences to Mr Yousaf, and wanted to make him…