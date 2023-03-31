New bus and tram fares from 2 April

From Sunday there will be new higher fares on buses and trams. This is the first time that fares have risen in three years. Adult single fares increase by 20p, while adult DAYtickets will increase by 50p.

Lothian’s season ticket, the Ridacard will also rise. For an adult 1-week advance purchase ticket then the price rises from £20 to £22, and for 4 weeks it rises by 10% from £60 to £66.

The Airlink single fare rises from £4.50 to £5.50.

These are some of the changes to adult fares.

Ticket Validity Current Fare Revised Fare Adult SINGLEticket Valid for one journey on a day service in the city zone, excluding Airlink. £1.80 £2.00 Adult DAYticket Unlimited journeys on day services in the city zone, excluding Airlink. Also valid on Edinburgh Trams in the city zone. £4.50 £5.00 TapTapCap –

DAYticket cap* Unlimited journeys on day services in the city zone, excluding Airlink. £4.40 £4.80 TapTapCap –

Lothian Week cap* Maximum weekly cap for unlimited journeys on day and night services in the city and airport zones. Weekly caps run Monday – Sunday. £20.00 £22.00 Adult Network Day Ticket Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services across our entire network, including Edinburgh Trams in all zones. £10.00 £12.00 NIGHTsingle Valid for one journey on a NightBus service in the city zone. £3.00 £3.00 LATEticket Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services after 6pm in the city zone. £4.00 £4.50 TapTapCap –

LATEticket cap* Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services after 6pm in the city zone. £4.00 £4.30 TapTapCap –

Network Week cap* Maximum weekly cap for unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services across our entire network. £40.00 £45.00

More information about bus fares can be found here.

Tram fares also rise on Sunday, with the single fare increasing by 20p to £2. An adult return will cost £3.80. Other fare changes include this list:

Edinburgh Science taking over the capital

From Saturday Edinburgh Science Festival begins on Saturday.

Edinburgh Science Festival is setting down its roots in the city, as the 2023 edition of the Festival begins. This year’s theme – Let’s Experiment – means Edinburgh will be transformed into a living laboratory, with a jam-packed programme of hands-on science for people of all ages at 31 venues across the city.

PHOTO Ian Georgeson

The image above features Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Peter Tasker interacting with Trees of Life exhibit.

Created by Edinburgh-based We Throw Switches in collaboration with Berlin based artist Robin Baumgarten and award-winning composer and interactive sound artist Luci Holland, this specially commissioned, playable, interactive installation explores Charles Darwin’s revolutionary theory of evolution through natural selection.

It will be available to public from 1 April in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/event-details/trees-of-life

New parking charges from Monday

At a special meeting of the Finance & Resources Committee on Thursday councillors agreed to raise parking charges in the city by 20%. This will mean that the council will receive an additional £800,000 in income and will allow the council to freeze other charges and waive fines for overdue library books.

Council tax rises by 4.75% as agreed by councillors in February. Other council charges will rise broadly by 11.1% in line with inflation.

Read more here.

Inchcolm Seal repaired

It is heartening to see that a big company working locally has helped out by funding a repair to a much loved sculpture in South Queensferry.

