More money to play with
The Scottish Government has announced spending of £50 million over the next three years for improvement of play parks in the city. This will mean a doubling of funding for parks in Edinburgh, but quite where the money will be allocated is something we are not quite sure of yet.
Keep your eyes peeled for a big red box…
To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street today by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday.
Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”.
Look out for the giant 6 feet high mystery box that will pop up in Parliament Square outside St Giles Cathedral from 4.30pm.
From a luxury four-night staycation at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to flights to locations all around the world, Virgin promises a “truckload of Virgin Points” will be given away that can be spent on more than 200 rewards with Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club.
Last First Minister’s Questions
On Thursday the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, rose to deal with questions from the opposition parties for the last time before demitting office on Monday.
Read more here about the fiery words which were exchanged at Holyrood – with any warm words and tributes left for later when she delivered her resignation statement.
Silent films celebrating Disney
Looking for something different to do this weekend? Get yourself a ticket for HippFest at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness – the oldest purpose built cinema in Scotland. Read more below
Letter from Scotland
My local community centre held a “spring clean day” this week when we all turned out to tidy away the winter’s baggage, clean and re-paint the place and prepare for Easter and the summer. It was also a chance to refresh our mission and our energies. The same is happening on a grander scale …..spring…
MP invites everyone to Cost of Living event next week
Tommy Sheppard, MP for Edinburgh East, is hosting a free advice event with key local and national organisations to help constituents through the current cost of living crisis on Friday 31 March 2023. The event at The Ripple Project, 198 Restalrig Road South, EH7 6DZ will run on a drop-in basis from 11am to 1pm.…
Ukrainian refugees find jobs in hospitality in Edinburgh
A number of refugees from Ukraine have successfully found work in Edinburgh hotels after graduating from an industry training programme. Nine individuals who fled the war were enrolled onto the Destination Hospitality programme, which advances employment skills and help people into jobs in the UK hospitality industry. The programme is run in Edinburgh by Springboard,…
Winner of the Knowledge Exchange Awards 2023
The winner in the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards 2023, for Innovation of the Year, has just been announced. Bo’ness-based Sustainable Thinking Scotland has developed a functional “biochar” from baking waste wood. Pictured is co-founder Sean Kerr with the product, which can tackle algal blooms in water caused by nutrient pollution. Environmental academics from the University of…
