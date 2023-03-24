More money to play with

The Scottish Government has announced spending of £50 million over the next three years for improvement of play parks in the city. This will mean a doubling of funding for parks in Edinburgh, but quite where the money will be allocated is something we are not quite sure of yet.

Keep your eyes peeled for a big red box…

To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street today by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday.

Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”.

Look out for the giant 6 feet high mystery box that will pop up in Parliament Square outside St Giles Cathedral from 4.30pm.

From a luxury four-night staycation at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to flights to locations all around the world, Virgin promises a “truckload of Virgin Points” will be given away that can be spent on more than 200 rewards with Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club.

Last First Minister’s Questions

On Thursday the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, rose to deal with questions from the opposition parties for the last time before demitting office on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon delivers her resignation statement in the Scottish Parliament.

Silent films celebrating Disney

Looking for something different to do this weekend? Get yourself a ticket for HippFest at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness – the oldest purpose built cinema in Scotland. Read more below

HippFest highlight ⭐ Saturday 25 March, 16:00PM



Join us during this centenary year of the Walt @DisneyStudios to find out more about this unsung, pioneering #animator whose animated mouse couple predates the birth of animation royalty Mickey and Minnie.https://t.co/hk6PnpWC1e — Hippodrome Silent Film Festival (@HippFestScot) March 21, 2023

