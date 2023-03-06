Foysol Choudhury Labour MSP for Lothian has been supportive of the residents in Eyre Place Lane and the flats which front Rodney Street who he now says are being ignored by a developer using the planning system to their advantage.
Rather than the application which was due to be heard by the council’s planning committee, a public hearing will now take place regarding the planning application 22/0384/FUL (Student Accommodation) 72-74 Eyre Place.
Mr Choudhury is as disappointed as the residents in this move. He said: “On 11 January 2023, it was unanimously agreed by the The City of Edinburgh Council’s Planning and Development Management Sub-Committee that a hearing would be held, so that local residents and developers could make their case in the council chambers, before a final vote was held. However, the developers CA Europe Operating Company have appealed and a Reporter, (a lawyer appointed by Scottish Government Ministers), will instead decide upon the merits of the planning application.
“I am deeply concerned that the public hearing will not take place and that the voices of the local residents will not be heard, when nearly 400 objections to the planning application were received from residents.
“The decision on the planning application was to be made by the Councillors and the local residents wanted and needed an opportunity to raise their views about this issue, as they are the ones who will be living with the outcome of the planning decision, on a daily basis. By calling in a Reporter, local democracy has been sidelined.
“So many of my constituents have contacted me to tell me that the community is in despair and how furious they are that their voices can be silenced in such a manner. I fully understand their anger about this matter.
“The Scottish Government purportedly believes in local democracy, and yet planning legislation allows the voices of local Councillors and residents to be bypassed. This legislation is clearly not fit for purpose and I will endeavour to raise this important issue at the Scottish Parliament. It is vital that local democracy is not circumvented, and that people’s voices are not silenced in this way.”
McCann sharp as Grange stay top of Premiership
Men’s Premiership: Sunday: FMGM Monarchs 0, Western 9; Uddingston 1, Inverleith 4; Clydesdale 7, Kelburne 3; Edinburgh University 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 0, Grange 9; Hillhead 0, Watsonians 4. Grange continue at the top of the men’s Premiership following a 9-0 thrashing of city rivals second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith ith Rory…
Continue Reading McCann sharp as Grange stay top of Premiership
The story behind the Frederick Douglass mural
Ross Blair is an artist and technologist, and you will almost certainly have noticed his work on the streets of the capital. He created the Frederick Douglass mural on a gable end in Gilmore Place, and he later took the rather odd phone call from the Home Office asking if they could gift a photo…
Continue Reading The story behind the Frederick Douglass mural
Hearts travel with confidence to Parkhead
Hearts, boosted by their 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday, travel to Parkhead to square-up to the cinch Premiership pace-setters on Wednesday, a venue boss Robbie Neilson says is always a difficult place to go to. However, with the belief the players have Hearts, he said, can travel to Celtic with confidence.…
Planning news in Edinburgh this March
We have taken a look at some of the significant planning applications lodged in Edinburgh this last month. Plans have been lodged by Gray MacPherson architects to create a two and a half storey mews development of three flats at 21 Melville Street Lane. This will involve partial demolition of the existing mews office building…
Charity fundraiser nets more than £50,000
Actress and comedian, Nina Wadia, was in Edinburgh at the weekend to meet children living with type 1 diabetes. Following her own son’s diagnosis of type 1 five years ago, Nina has tirelessly supported the research charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), whose mission is to find a cure for the life-threatening and life-long condition. On…
Fife slip to ninth after weekend double-header
Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 4, FifeFlyers 2; Fife Flyers 3, Cardiff Devils 4 (after overtime) Todd Dutiaume, Fife Flyers head coach, worried about a negative factor this weekend after the team was beaten in the final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup in midweek. And the experienced coach was almost proved right when Fife emerged…
Continue Reading Fife slip to ninth after weekend double-header